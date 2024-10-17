Grotesquerie: When Does Episode 8 Air?

Ryan Murphy’s latest horror-fiction series Grotesquerie aired a nail-biting Episode 7 tonight on FX. It should have led into episode 8 … only, a rerun of this week’s episode played instead. Since Grotesquerie premiered in late September, viewers have been treated to two episodes weekly for a highly entertaining 90-minute period of twists and turns. Last week ended with a major cliffhanger that Lois might have caught the Grotesquerie killer, or at least one of their associates.

Tonight’s episode answered the question of who was really under that mask and so much more. She’s also back to drinking rather heavily and is definitely not in the right frame of mind, but now she believes she’s managed to crack the case — at least part of it. They made it clear early on that Father Charlie was in fact the man under the mask (and he’s a doctor!) But Lois thinks he worked with someone else and that his accomplice is none other than Sister Megan.

The ending confirms a major twist that has been speculated over for weeks about Lois, her alleged comatose husband Marshall (Courtney B. Vance), and the entire Grotesquerie case. So with all of this being said … when does Episode 8 of Grotesquerie actually air?!

Grotesquerie Release Schedule

This season of Grotesquerie contains a total of 10 episodes. This week is an anomaly in terms of its release schedule but next week FX will continue the tradition of airing two episodes back-to-back. After that, the finale will premiere on October 30th, the night before Halloween.

Grotesquerie centers around Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) who is determined to find out who this serial killer in her small town is before she retires from police work for good. Along the way, her husband Marshall falls into long-term hospital care, she meets some interesting characters like Travis Kelce, an orderly at the hospital, and a journalist nun who writes for the Catholic Guardian, Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond).

Per the synopsis, “Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

Grotesquerie airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on FX. Episodes stream next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates!