Grotesquerie Drops Bombshell About Lois (And It’s Not What You Think)

Tonight’s episode of Grotesquerie was a complete whirlwind from beginning to end. While last week ended on a cliffhanger about “Father” Charlie being the man under the mask that Lois “shot.” However this week, the episode opens with Lois — drinking heavily like she has most of the season — only this time, she’s clearly deteriorating. She’s not all there, but none the less she persists to solve the case. Not only that, she’s in the midst of pulling Marshall off of life support; visiting the hospital and reading him poems bedside.

As things progress throughout the hour-long episode, she begins to think that his accomplice is none other than Sister Megan! Gasp. Because, duh, right? The obvious answer is the priest and the nun. After she finally corners Sister Megan inside her home, she becomes a woman possessed and attacks Lois with a knife. They get into a pretty heated brawl and she stabs Lois seemingly to “death.”

The scene then switches to Marshall, Merritt and an emo looking Ed at dinner where they are discussing Lois as if she was really going to die. Merritt confirms to her dad that Ed had been sleeping with her mother for quite some time. Marshall doesn’t seemed to phased about it as the cameras pan to him driving over to the hospital. Viewers then see a comatose Lois laying in the bed. He’s pretty insistent on taking her off life support as soon as possible, too, so time is definitely running out for her. And … Charlie is ACTUALLY the doctor?!

So… has Lois been the one in the coma this entire time? Not Marshall?! A few elements throughout the first seven episodes have certainly hinted at that being the case. Namely, the fact that several people have continued to tell her to “wake up.”

In one instance, when she was in the motel with Sister Megan, she continued to ignore her pleas for help with the increasingly hostile situation outside. Lois instead insisted she needed a phone to call the station back because her “wake up call” got cut off. Another time, Merritt tried to get her to answer the phone because “it might be dad.”

New episodes of Grotesquerie drop Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on FX while streaming next day on Hulu.