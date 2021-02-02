Hal Holbrook, Sons Of Anarchy And The Fog Actor, Dies At 95

✖

Hal Holbrook, who you will know from projects like Sons of Anarchy, The Fog, Designing Women, or his one-man show amongst a host of other projects, has died at the age of 95. Holbrook died on January 23rd at his home in Beverly Hills, California (via The New York Times), and his death was confirmed by his assistant Joyce Cohen. Holbrook is survived by his daughter Victoria and his son David from his first marriage, his daughter Eve from his marriage to Carol Eve Rossen, and his two stepdaughters Ginna Carter and Mary Dixie Carter from his marriage to Dixie Carter, as well as two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Holbrook continued to act until 2017 and appeared in projects like Hawaii Five-O, Grey's Anatomy, and Bones, but before that also had a recurring role on FX's hit series Sons of Anarchy, where he played the role of Nate Madock. Madock has probably appeared on your favorite shows over the course of his lengthy career, as he had memorable roles on hits like ER, NCIS, The Sopranos, Becker, and The West Wing, where he played the assistant Secretary of State.

Before that he experienced a lengthy run on the 90s series Evening Shade, but one of his more popular roles was as Reese Watson in the 80s sitcom Designing Women, where he played the boyfriend of Dixie Carter's Julia Sugarbaker on the show, who he would eventually go on to marry in real life.

His television career started in 1955 with Mr. Citizen, and he would follow that up with several appearances in The Brighter Day, The Bold Ones: The Senator, Lincoln, and several TV Movies, followed by his performance as Father Malone in The Fog in 1980.

All the while he was developing and touring with his one-man show depicting the work of Mark Twain, a role he starting working on in 1952. He would master the role over the years and take it to shows like The Ed Sullivan Show and The Tonight Show, followed by a successful tour in Europe. He would perform the show over 2000 times before retiring it in 2017, though that would also be the year he was nominated for an Oscar for his part in Sean Penn's Into The Wild.

Our thoughts are with his family and friend at this difficult time.