The Handmaid’s Tale Teaser Confirms Final Season Premiere Date

The teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 has been released, confirming the release date for the show’s final season. While setting the stage for what’s billed as “the revolution” spearheaded by June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), the preview features a title card stating that Season 6 arrives on Hulu on April 8th. The first-look footage establishes a fittingly epic and ominous tone for the show’s endgame, as June and her fellow Handmaids gear up for their final fight, underscored by the rage they’ve felt throughout the series’ run. In addition to the trailer, Hulu also unveiled the first poster for Season 6.

Hulu kicked off the marketing campaign for the last season of The Handmaid’s Tale shortly after it was revealed production on the season had wrapped. Star O-T Fabnele celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes images of the cast on social media. You can check out the poster in the space below:

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 started filming back in September 2024, with Hulu marking the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes image. In addition to starring, Moss will continue to serve a role behind the camera, as it’s already been confirmed she directed a handful of episodes for Season 6, including the premiere and the series finale. Moss has hyped up the forthcoming season by promising it was made “for the people who have stuck with us,” referencing the show’s loyal fan base.

As viewers await the episodes, some details about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 have trickled out. Most notably, star Ever Carradine, who has portrayed the character of Naomi since the first season, has been promoted to a series regular.

When The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 began production, Hulu revealed a spring 2025 release window. It’s exciting to see that the show has stuck to that schedule and will arrive on time. The Handmaid’s Tale is one of Hulu’s signature original series, having won 15 Primetime Emmys in addition to a plethora of other accolades. This final season has been greatly anticipated, and it’ll be interesting to see how the story wraps up. Based on this initial look, Season 6 should end things on a high note, delivering more of the compelling drama audiences have come to expect.

This will be a bittersweet moment for The Handmaid’s Tale fans, but while Season 6 marks the end of the mainline series, there are still more stories coming from this universe for viewers to look forward to. Hulu is already developing a sequel series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel The Testament. It is unknown when that show will begin production. The streamer likely won’t turn its full attention to it until after The Handmaid’s Tale has bowed out.