The Handmaid's Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Says Final Season is "For the Fans"

When The Handmaid's Tale returns in 2025, it will be for its sixth and final season and according to series star Elisabeth Moss, the final season is one for the fans. Speaking with Business Insider (via Yahoo!) Moss said that the final season of the hit Hulu series is one that is being made "for the people who have stuck with us".

"I think this whole season is absolutely for the fans," Moss said. "It's definitely for our audience. It's definitely for the people that have stuck with us for five seasons, and we're kind of making this one for them."

Moss also revealed that she already knows how The Handmaid's Tale will end — and she's known for some time.

"I've known for a while how it was going to end, so I don't think I can say anything," she said. "I'm too scared to say the wrong thing accidentally. I'm too nervous."

Moss Says The Final Season Will Be "Surprising"

Moss has previously indicated that the final season of the series is one that is "wild" and "surprising". Moss is also set to direct four episodes of Season 6, including the season premiere and the series finale.

"It's pretty wild, the final season, honestly," Moss said. "It definitely has final-season energy."

She added, "It's big and wild, and goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through."

The Final Season of The Handmaid's Tale Won't Arrive For Awhile

While production on Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale is set to start production this summer, the wait for it to debut will be awhile with the series not likely to be released until 2025, something Moss recently addressed.

"We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season," Moss said at the time. "People are really starting to get upset. Especially when I tell them that we haven't even started shooting yet. Like, 'When is it coming back?' 'Well…' They get a little upset. It probably won't be [released] until maybe 2025."

A The Handmaid's Tale Spinoff Is In the Works

While The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end, the story isn't exactly over. A spinoff, The Testaments, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel, is actively in development with Bruce Miller, who was showrunner for The Handmaid's Tale for its first five seasons, in charge.

"The Testaments was an independent curveball created by Margaret Atwood for the series I was working on. I think she had had it in her head for a while. I tried as much as possible, and I'm still trying, to not really make The Handmaid's Tale about The Testaments," Miller shared about the new series. "The Handmaid's Tale should be good on its own and when it's done, it should be a nice little TV set that you put on the shelf next to the novel, and it hopefully adds to your enjoyment of it, and then you can move onto The Testaments."

He added, "The way Margaret did it, which is wonderful, is that you close one and you say, 'I don't have to open that. But let's open the next one and see what's in there. It could be anything.' It is a continuation, but it's more like a separate chapter. The horizons are more limitless."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Handmaid's Tale.