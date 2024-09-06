The Handmaid's Tale Final Season BTS Photo Announces Production Start

It is the beginning of the end for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. On Friday, Hulu revealed that production has begun on the sixth and final season of the series by sharing a photo of star Elisabeth Moss holding the slate for the first scene of the final season's first episode. Moss is directing the episode and is expected to direct a total of four episodes in the final season, including the series finale. Additionally, it was announced that The Handmaid's Tale will return spring 2025, though a more specific release window has not yet been announced.

(Photo: Elisabeth Moss on the set of The Handmaid's Tale. - Hulu)

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale is expected to address the Season 5 cliffhanger which saw June (Moss) and other refugees from Gilead fleeing Canada in the hope of reaching Hawaii, one of the last remaining areas of the United States. Season 6. of The Handmaid's Tale will star Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles. The final season will see Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang executive produce as Bruce Miller is stepping down from showrunner duties. Miller remains an executive producer on the final season. Moss has previously said that the final season of the series is for the fans, "for the people who have stuck with us."

"I think this whole season is absolutely for the fans," Moss said earlier this year. "It's definitely for our audience. It's definitely for the people that have stuck with us for five seasons, and we're kind of making this one for them."

Moss has also said previously that she already knows how The Handmaid's Tale will end, though she's been careful not to give anything away about the ultimate fate of June, Gilead, and more.

"I've known for a while now how it was going to end, so I don't think I can say anything," she said. "I'm too scared to say the wrong thing accidentally. I'm too nervous."

Even though Moss knows the ending, even with The Handmaid's Tale concluding after Season 6, the story won't exactly be over. A spinoff series based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 The Testaments is in active development with Miller, who is set to serve as showrunner for The Testaments. The novel is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, though it's presently unclear how the book will influence the series as Miller has previously described Atwood's novel as a "an independent curveball".

"The Testaments was an independent curveball created by Margaret Atwood for the series I was working on. I think she had had it in her head for a while. I tried as much as possible, and I'm still trying, to not really make The Handmaid's Tale about The Testaments," Miller said. "The Handmaid's Tale should be good on its own and when it's done, it should be a nice little TV set that you put on the shelf next to the novel, and it hopefully adds to your enjoyment of it, and then you can move onto The Testaments."

He added, "The way Margaret did it, which is wonderful, is that you close one and you say, 'I don't have to open that. But let's open the next one and see what's in there. It could be anything.' It is a continuation, but it's more like a separate chapter. The horizons are more limitless."

The Handmaid's Tale will return for it's sixth and final season in Spring 2025.