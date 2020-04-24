Kaley Cuoco Confirms Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Romance Is Coming With an Amazing Joke

Appearing on Conan (well, the version of Conan that's filmed from Conan O'Brien's house and using virtual guests, because that's the world at the moment), The Big Bang Theory and Charmed veteran Kaley Cuoco had some welcome news for fans of her Harley Quinn series on DC Universe. During a chat with host Conan O'Brien she confirmed that there will be romance coming up between Harley and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and did so without technically saying the words. Instead, she made an impromptu joke that was charming...and also a reminder that Cuoco is a lot funnier with prepared material.

Harley, of course, was originally introduced in animated form during Batman: The Animated Series. She became popular enough on that show to transition to the comics, and her comic book persona changed quite a bit over time, but became popular enough to inform her live-action appearances in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, as well as the new Harley Quinn animated series. The biggest difference from her early apperances to the later ones? Her romance with The Joker became accepted as unhealthy, and has been largely discarded.

"Let me put it this way: Harley's gonna need some calamine lotion," Cuoco said, and when O'Brien didn't give her enough of a laugh, she said "That was a funny joke! I just thought of that off the top of my head."

You can see the full clip above.

Harley and Ivy became an item in the comics, during the beloved run by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, who currently have a Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey miniseries coming from DC's Black Label imprint. Both Ivy and Harley have been depicted as bisexual, which will apparently carry over to the cartoon. Besides Harley's obvious past with The Joker, Ivy has had sparks almost from the beginning with, of all people, Kite-Man. The character, who grew in popularity during Tom King's recent run on Batman, has been with the Harley Quinn show almost from the start. Some fans have even started to ship the characters, though far more are eager to hear when Harley and Ivy will finally get their act together and become the partnership everyone has seen coming from the get-go.

Season two of Harley Quinn is now streaming on DC Universe. New episodes debut on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. ET.

