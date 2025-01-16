Every Classic Superman Suit in Harley Quinn Season 5 Episode 1

The latest season of Harley Quinn kicks off with an unexpected deep dive into Superman’s history. When Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) infiltrate Metropolis Museum’s superhero gala, they stumble upon an elaborate exhibition showcasing the Man of Steel’s most significant costume changes. From emergency containment suits to alternate reality gear, each display tells a unique story about Metropolis’ most excellent protector. While some outfits served practical purposes in Superman’s darkest hours, others represent radical experiments with his powers or reminders of paths not taken. The museum exhibition also underlines how the creative minds behind Harley Quinn are experts in DC’s rich history in comic books and beyond.

Though known for his iconic blue and red suit, the Last Son of Krypton has donned numerous variations when circumstances demanded more than heat vision and super-strength could provide. These costume changes often marked turning points in Superman’s career, whether adapting to new threats, recovering from devastating injuries, or exploring different aspects of his Kryptonian heritage. Let’s take a look at every Superman costume featured in the first episode of Harley Quinn Season 5.

Every Superman Suit in Harley Quinn’s Museum Exhibition

Recovery Suit

First appearing in 1993’s Action Comics #689, the Recovery Suit emerged during one of Superman’s most vulnerable moments. After his resurrection following the “Death of Superman” storyline, this sleek black jumpsuit features silver highlights and a stylized “S.” Later iterations of the suit also explained its crucial medical purpose. Acting as a solar energy collector and amplifier, the suit covers Superman’s entire body, transforming his weakened form into an enhanced solar battery. This practical application of Kryptonian technology helped restore his powers. It also reinforced the sci-fi element of Superman’s mythos, emphasizing his alien origins and establishing a precedent for using advanced technology in times of crisis.

Electric Suits

In 1997, Superman #123 introduced one of the most dramatic reinventions of the Man of Steel with the Electric Superman suits. Following a radical transformation that turned Superman into a being of pure energy, he required special containment suits. The primary Electric Blue suit featured white lightning patterns over a blue energy form, while its counterpart manifested in red after Superman split into two beings. Both versions granted unprecedented abilities, including energy manipulation, electromagnetic control, interfacing with electronic devices, teleportation, and intangibility. Though controversial among fans, this short-lived transformation pushed the boundaries of what Superman could be, introducing new powers that occasionally resurface in Elseworld stories.

Imperiex War Suit

The Imperiex War Suit debuted in 2001’s Superman #174 as a direct response to the devastating “Our Worlds at War” crossover event. Ma Kent helped design this variation, which maintained Superman’s classic silhouette while incorporating significant symbolic changes. The suit featured darker blue tones and notably replaced the traditional yellow background of the “S” shield with black, mirroring the design choices seen in the “Kingdom Come” storyline. While not providing additional powers, this costume change represented Superman’s emotional state and served as a visual reminder of the war’s tremendous cost.

New 52 Armor

The New 52 Armor, launched with Action Comics #1 (2011), completely reimagined Superman’s costume as functional Kryptonian battle gear. Designed by artist Jim Lee, this modernized interpretation added a protective collar, removed the classic red trunks, and incorporated red piping throughout the suit. The armor featured tapered sleeves ending in points on the hands and a redesigned “S” shield. Despite initial controversy, elements of this design influenced Superman’s appearance across various media and subsequent comic iterations.

Power Armor

Making its debut in 1990’s Action Comics #659, Professor Emil Hamilton’s Power Armor represents humanity’s attempt to replicate Superman’s abilities through technology. Created during a crisis where Mr. Mxyzptlk temporarily stripped Superman of his powers, this silver mechanized suit allowed the depowered hero to continue protecting Metropolis. The full-body armor granted superhuman strength sufficient for punching through brick and concrete walls, while its reinforced plating could withstand small-arms fire and survive falls from several stories. Hamilton also equipped the suit with an array of sensors to compensate for Superman’s lost super-senses.

Space Suit

Featured prominently in Superman: The Animated Series, the Space Suit addressed the practical challenges of extended cosmic missions while reflecting the show’s more grounded approach to Superman’s powers. The full-body suit incorporated his classic costume elements while providing essential life support systems, protection from cosmic radiation, and propulsion systems for zero-gravity maneuvering. This practical addition to Superman’s arsenal served multiple purposes: adding realism to space adventures, creating opportunities for dramatic tension through potential suit damage, and expanding the show’s toy line with new action figure variants.

Brave New Metropolis Suit

Finally, the “Brave New Metropolis” costume, introduced in the 1997 Superman: The Animated Series episode of the same name, is a dark reflection of Superman’s potential for tyranny. The episode explores an alternate timeline version of Superman, born from the loss of Lois Lane and a subsequent alliance with Lex Luthor, transforming the bright primary colors of hope into an all-black ensemble with a modified “S” shield. The monochromatic, more intimidating appearance represented how loss and power could corrupt even the greatest hero, influencing later depictions of evil Superman variants across DC media.

New episodes of Harley Quinn Season 5 premiere on Max every Thursday.