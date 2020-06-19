Harley Quinn: Harley Succeeds Where the Justice League Fails Ahead of Season 2 Finale

✖

"Lovers' Quarrell," the penultimate episode of Harley Quinn's second season, dropped earlier today and featured a whole lot of action. After last week's episode saw the return of the Justice League, the team of heroes came together this week in order to stop the parademons being controlled by Doctor Psycho. In an attempt to save Gotham, there were some epic showdowns between the Justice League and Harley's crew, who were all being mind-controlled by Doctor Psycho. Clayface, King Shark, and Ivy all faced off with the heroes, but in the end, only Harley could save the day.

Turns out, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman were no match for Ivy. Doctor Psycho had Ivy use her pheromones on the heroes, so we last saw them in some compromising positions. Superman was admiring his own pecks while Wonder Woman was suggesting to Batman that they discover what's underneath their costumes. Leaving the heroes to their sexual escapades, the mind-controlled Ivy took Harley to Psycho so he could kill her and present her head to Darkseid. Harley and Ivy have an epic showdown, but a kiss from Harley ultimately snaps Ivy out of Doctor Psycho's spell. Together, the best friends/lovers take down Doctor Psycho and save the day. However, the villain gets one last laugh when he exposes Harley and Ivy's relationship, leaving the episode on a love triangle cliffhanger.

Next week's episode is titled "The Runaway Bridesmaid," so we have to assume Ivy is going to choose Kite Man and proceed with the wedding... at least for now. It's no surprise that Harley and Ivy's romantic tension has continued to build throughout the season considering the series' showrunners previously talked about transforming the characters from best friends to lovers. "We tried to play the reality of how messy, uncomfortable, and awkward it would be to figure out that you're in love with your best friend. It's messy, it takes a while, and it's not smooth at all. And there are definitely a lot of two steps forward, one step back kind of thing going on," Justin Halpern explained.

What did you think of "Lovers' Quarrell?" Do you think we'll see the aftermath of the Justice League's pheromone-induced behavior? Tell us in the comments!

The season two finale of Harley Quinn drops next Friday, June 26th, on DC Universe.

