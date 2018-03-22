‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ Documentary to Air on The CW

It looks like The CW will be taking fans inside the Wizarding World next month.

The network has announced that they will be airing Harry Potter: A History of Magic, a documentary that provides a look at the real-life museum exhibit of the same name. The special will be airing on Wednesday, April 11th, in the time slot usually occupied by The CW’s Riverdale.

According to the synopsis for the documentary, the piece will illustrate how exactly the Harry Potter franchise came to life, utilizing various artifacts and drafts from the archive of J.K. Rowling. A History of Magic is narrated by Imelda Staunton, who portrayed the infamous Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, and will feature appearances from other franchise alums like Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davies, and David Thewlis.

The fifty-nine minute-long documentary initially aired late last year on the BBC, and has since been released on DVD. But it sounds like this will be a major chance for American audiences to experience the documentary from the comfort of their own home. It also comes onto television in a pretty great time for the Wizarding World, with the A History of Magic exhibit taking a residency in New York in October, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald premiering in November.

You can view the synopsis for Harry Potter: A History of Magic below.

MORE THAN MERE MAKE BELIEVE – Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book along with the British Library as they host an exhibition of the real-life magical history behind J.K. Rowling’s beloved classics. Go behind the scenes of this mesmerizing show with exclusive access to a priceless collection of artifacts and other items on display as J.K. Rowling opens her private archive to reveal drawings and drafts that have been hidden away for years.

Her magical writing is brought to life with readings from actors from the “Harry Potter” films (David Thewlis, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davies, Miriam Margoyles and Mark Williams) while illustrator Jim Kay illuminates Rowling’s imaginary world.

The special is narrated by Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”) and directed by Alex Harding and Jude Ho.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic will air on Wednesday, April 11th at 8/7c on The CW.