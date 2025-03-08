Harry Potter Snape Casting Reveals a Major Issue (And Fans Are Worried)

It’s been reported that HBO is close to agreeing a deal with acting talent Paapa Essiedu to play the role of Severus Snape, aka Professor Snape, in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter TV show. And since the news broke, Harry Potter fans have been vocal in their protest of the casting. Meanwhile, other fans have pointed out a potential major issue with the casting that could impact the dynamic with Snape, the portrayal of other characters, and some potentially awkward scenes.

As you would expect, the top post over on the Harry Potter HBO Reddit page is about the latest cast report. The same report notes that Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, but that’s not what the over 1,200 comments on the post are about. Like the rest of the Internet, the comments are focused on the aforementioned Snape casting.

The top comment, by far, with over 1,500 votes up — and the only comment with Reddit Gold awarded to it — points out how Snape’s dynamic with other characters now could carry a completely different connotation with this change.

“My concern with Paapa’s casting is that it changes the whole dynamic with Snape,” reads the comment. “James and Sirius immediately disliked him – and now that has a different connotation. Harry also immediately dislikes and distrusts Snape. And now that also has a different connotation. Lilly rejected her childhood BFF in favor of dating James. And now that also has a different connotation.”

This comment has nearly 4x more votes up than any other comment, suggesting it has, in particular, resonated with Harry Potter fans. And it is also an observation that made the rounds elsewhere, including on X and TikTok.

“I didn’t even think about it like that. Yikes,” reads one of the replies to the comment. “This is well put, I agree.” adds another comment. “Please don’t give people reasons to be outraged. Not a good look.”

Beyond being a bold call from the casting department, this casting, in particular, does seemingly complicate matters for the writers of the show. That said, either the writing and casting departments aren’t on the same page or the latter is confident changing the race of Snape will not be an issue within the narrative.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this a good or bad casting decision from HBO? Meanwhile, for more Harry Potter coverage — including all of the latest Harry Potter news, all of the latest Harry Potter rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Harry Potter deals — click here.