Harry Potter HBO Malfoy Casting Is “Born” for the Role Say Fans

The Harry Potter HBO TV series has yet to officially cast a single actor in a single role, however, there have been reports of who it is eyeing for many major roles, including Snape, Dumbledore, and Hagrid. The reports come the way of good sources, so it’s safe to assume they are true, but fans will be hoping they aren’t. That or HBO has a change of mind. Suffice to say, the rumored castings for the Harry Potter HBO TV show have not gone down well at all. In fact, they have been extremely controversial.

Some prominent characters have been missing from the reports, including protagonist Harry Potter and his two sidekicks Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. Voldemort has also been missing from the rumors, as well as the entire Malfoy family.

In the absence of information, Harry Potter fans have been presenting who they would like to see in the various roles. To this end, fans are convinced they have found the perfect Lucius Malfoy, aka the perfect father of Draco Malfoy.

Over on Reddit, one of the top posts on the page dedicated specifically to the upcoming HBO show is a post declaring that Dan Stevens is “born to be Lucius Malfoy.” For those unfamiliar with the 42-year-old English actor born in London, you may know him for his roles as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, his role as Beast in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, and his role as David in 2014’s The Guest. He has had many other roles beyond this though, many of which he’s picked up numerous award nominations for, however, he’s never won any of these awards.

Judging by the popularity of the post and the comments, many Harry Potter fans agree with the potential casting. However, some are dubious he would be able to pull off a purely evil character like Lucious Malfoy and think he may be better suited for a more comedic character like Lockhart. Some think he can pull off the role though, and have even suggested he could make a good Voldemort.

The chances he ends up in any role in the TV show are slim, but that’s just that is how probability works. However, it sounds like if were cast in a few different roles, Harry Potter fans would be happy. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would Dan Stevens make a good Lucious Malfoy?