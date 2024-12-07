Harry Potter Fans Slam New HBO Castings: “Why Do They Do This?”

Harry Potter fans are not happy with the rumored castings for the upcoming HBO TV Show. Who will play Harry, Ron, and Hermione remains to be seen, but we do know who — reportedly — has been offered the roles of Severus Snape, Dumbledore, Hagrid, and Minerva McGonagall, four prominent and fan-favorite characters.

The role Dumbledore is reportedly between Mark Strong and Mark Rylance, though it seems the former is favored. Meanwhile, the role of Professor Snape has supposedly been offered to Paapa Essiedu and the role of Minerva McGonagall offered to Sharon Horgan, though Rachel Weisz could also end up with the role. Lastly, it is being reported that Brett Goldstein is going to get the role of Hagrid.

For a variety of reasons, these casting are proving contentious. In fact, the reaction so far has almost been universally negative from Harry Potter fans. Some cite the lack of acting chops compared to their movie counterparts, others how they look nothing like the character they are supposed to portray, and some have pointed out the cast is a little young.

As you’d expect, the Internet has been busy debating the rumored castings, and the Harry Potter Reddit page has been no exception. And in this case, the debate is just about whether the castings are bad or horrible. There are very few positive reactions so far.

“I don’t like these choices. Mark Strong is a good actor, but I don’t see him as Dumbledore at all,” reads one comment. “Looks like it’s going to be a terrible pantomime at this rate.

“Geez the choices are terrible,” adds a second comment. Meanwhile, a third comment echoes this same sentiment: “This show is going to be so bad. The casting thus far is terrible.

“Why do they do this,” adds another popular comment. “Is it on purpose? Someone so disgruntled for not receiving a letter at their 11th birthday that they must burn the wizarding world to ground?”

Rebooting Harry Potter in TV form was always going to be a challenge for HBO. Harry Potter is one of the biggest IP in the world, with a very passionate fanbase. Without this fanbase, this show doesn’t exist. Likewise, without the support of this fanbase, it won’t exist for very long.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think of these castings so far? Are fans overreacting or is the show already doomed?