A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Includes a Key Book Character We Never Got To See (& It’s Great)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is bringing George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories to life on-screen, and the series includes a key book character we never got to see. While book changes aren’t always welcome in TV adaptations, this one is a nice addition. In its first two episodes, the Game of Thrones spinoff mostly sticks to The Hedge Knight’s script. However, there’s an expanded role for the newest Baratheon in town, and a few scenes are original to the HBO series. Apart from that, the major story beats are the same. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms still follows Ser Duncan the Tall, a hedge knight who’s grieving his mentor, as he enters a tourney at Ashford Meadow. Among so many established and experienced knights, it quickly becomes clear that he’s in over his head. To be fair, most of his time as a squire was spent traveling around Westeros with Ser Arlan of Pennytree — a man that no one except Baelor Targaryen seems to remember. And even those familiar with the source material don’t have the clearest picture of him. That’s because Dunk’s master maintains some level of mystery throughout The Hedge Knight. Its adaptation does away with that, though, and it’s a great choice.

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, We Get to See Ser Arlan for Ourselves

One of the best things to come of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is that it has the ability to show Ser Arlan of Pennytree, the man who took Dunk under his wing, in the flesh. In Martin’s novella, we follow Dunk as he buries the old man — just as we do in the show. However, after that, we’re left with Dunk’s recollections alone. And while he thinks back to moments and conversations with his mentor, the way they’re written doesn’t allow us to know the man beyond Dunk’s memory. It’s enough to grasp their relationship and how it impacts the hedge knight, but it doesn’t give a full picture of who Ser Arlan is.

Thanks to its jump to the screen, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has the ability to go beyond that. It takes us straight into Dunk’s memories, which means we get to see Ser Arlan of Pennytree for ourselves. And boy, does the show take full advantage of that with Episode 2’s full-frontal scene. The flashbacks also show him on the road with Dunk, offering a glimpse of his kinder side and cementing the pair’s bond. Considering how important the old man is to Dunk’s journey, it’s a smart move. The Game of Thrones spinoff is already benefiting from it, and it will only continue to as time goes on.

Adding Ser Arlan Scenes Is a Smart Choice for the Game of Thrones Spinoff

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could have limited its shots of Ser Arlan — or cut them entirely, having Dunk talk about him instead — but it’s better that it opts for its current approach. For one, the spinoff is adapting a shorter narrative, so it needs to fill the time (even with its episodes being shorter than Game of Thrones‘.) But on top of that, Ser Arlan is such a huge part of Dunk’s story that it’d be a shame to waste this opportunity.

Despite being prickly — or “a hard man to know,” as Dunk puts it — it’s obvious that Ser Arlan had a strong moral code. It may not have gotten him recognized by other knights or the Great Houses of Westeros, but it’s what drives Dunk’s narrative, particularly as it continues. His monologue at the end of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 2 highlights as much. Dunk see himself as the old man’s legacy, which explains why he’s so desperate to leave a mark. It raises the stakes of his story, knowing what he’s doing it all for. And endearing us to Ser Arlan makes it easier to get behind Dunk’s goals.

As A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues, and Dunk is forced to grapple with the cost of his morals, Arlan’s influence will prove even more important. It will show up in his relationship with Egg as well, a boy he clearly sees himself in. With Dunk attempting to carry on the goodness of his mentor, including the old man is a no-brainer. It’s already paying off, and it helps that Danny Webb is so excellent in the role.

