Hazbin Hotel Creator Hints at Season Three’s Villain

Hazbin Hotel brought its second season to an end earlier this month, but luckily, this is far from the end for Charlie Morningstar and her quest to redeem the residents of the underworld. With Vox defeated and the protagonists in very different places from where they were at the start, Hellaverse creator Vivienne Medrano is thinking about the future. The creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss didn’t reveal when we can expect the upcoming third season to arrive, but she has been planting the seeds for a familiar face to take on the role of villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with outlet Polygon, Medrano confirmed that Hazbin Hotel’s third season is her favorite story of the surreal series to date, while also preparing fans for an emotional experience: “I’ve been pretty open that it’s my personal favorite part of the story. So I am excited for people to see a season that is really emotional, in a lot of ways. It’s the most romantic season, which I love as a romance writer. I just love the dramatic, the angst, the twists and turns of season 3.”

Medrano then all but confirmed that Alastor the Radio Demon will be stepping into a more antagonistic role in the third season. While the red-clad demon has been on Charlie’s side throughout the series, he has done so as something of an anti-hero, looking to more to find fun rather than work on behalf of Lucifer’s daughter. In the interview, Vivienne confirms, “I’m also excited for people to see a character we’ve built up — I won’t say who, just to be extra-safe, but I think people will know by the end of this season who I’m talking about. A character who’s been built up as sort of a friendly face, or an anti-hero, a character who is on the right side for the first two seasons, getting to step into a villain role, and getting to see the nuance and the real motivation behind a very trickstery, devious character who has his own agenda that’s much more sinister in season 3. Getting to see that arc play out, and getting to see that dynamic, I’m personally very excited for that aspect of the story.”

Alastor’s Season Two Finale

Amazon

With Vox defeated, Alastor perhaps walked away from Hazbin Hotel’s second season as the strongest demon in the underworld. Thanks to Charlie helping to break the Radio Demon’s deal with Rosie, Alastor now has full access to all of his powers, stating that he was looking to remain a part of the hotel for his own reasons. The second season gave Hellaverse fans an in-depth look at Alastor’s backstory, sharing how the former human became one of hell’s strongest beings, and he is sure to have a giant role in the upcoming third season.

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Alastor’s voice actor, Amir Talai, who hinted at what is to come: “[Alastor] really does seem to care about Charlie. So how much of that is a put-on? Could any of it be real? And if so, how much? And how is that going to impact him and her? And I think that’s one of the really interesting things for Alastor to deal with and for the audience to deal with, with respect to Alastor.”

What do you think of Alastor stepping into the role of villain for season three? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!