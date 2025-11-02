Hazbin Hotel Creator Teases a Long Awaited Big Bad That Sets Up A Huge Change

The chaotic, musical world of Hazbin Hotel has captivated audiences with its blend of dark comedy, sharp wit, and surprisingly deep emotional core. At its heart is Charlie Morningstar’s ambitious, sometimes naive attempt to prove that sinners can be redeemed and accepted into Heaven. This conflict currently pits the Princess of Hell against the cynical citizens of Hell and its elite Overlands like the Vees, as well as the judgmental forces of Heaven. However, the show’s creator, Vivienne Medrano (Vivziepop), has been hinting for years that an even greater, more existential threat than Overlords or Divine Judgment looms in the shadows—a character known simply as Roo. Fans have long theorized about the true nature and power of this supposed “Root of all Evil,” and now, after a six-year wait, Medrano has dropped a bombshell confirmation.

The long-anticipated ultimate villain has officially entered production, signaling that the entire scale and scope of Hazbin Hotel‘s sense of good versus evil is about to undergo a seismic shift. The struggle between Heaven and Hell may soon become a united front against an entity of unimaginable, primal evil, setting the stage for the show’s real enemy.

Vivienne Medrano Has Finally Confirmed That Roo Is Coming

Original sketch by Vivienne Medrano on October 18, 2019

For years, the character Roo has been a whispered legend in the Hazbin Hotel fandom— a mythological figure teased long before the series made its official streaming debut on Prime Video in 2024. The initial spark came in a 2019 tweet where Vivienne Medrano first shared artwork of the character. Even then, the creator’s excitement was evident, but she—along with the rest of the fandom— had no idea that Hazbin Hotel would become the global phenomenon it is today. In her 2019 tweet, Medrano posted the initial sketch and said, “There is no character I’m more excited to get into than [Roo]— but it’s gonna be a LONG ass time.” Fans immediately latched onto the idea of a looming, unseen big bad and a promise of a future conflict that would eclipse the current tensions between the Morningstar family and the angelic Exorcists.

Fast-forward six years, and the long wait is officially over. On October 24, 2025, Medrano took to BlueSky to deliver the news that instantly set the fandom ablaze. She wrote, “I remember at the start of Hazbin I looked up at the sky and was like ‘gee, I hope I get to tell enough of the story to get to Roo’…We recorded her first session this week. Won’t say what season, won’t say who. But she exists.”

This confirmation is massive for not only the fanom but the entire plot of Hazbin Hotel moving forward. Roo, the character the creator was most excited to introduce almost exactly six years before her BlueSky post, is no longer a distant possibility but a tangible element of the series’ unfolding drama. Her arrival means the stakes are about to rise to an unprecedented, perhaps even cosmic, level, confirming Roo’s long-held status as the ultimate force of evil and enemy for the show’s future.

The Unthinkable Power of the “Root of all Evil” Will Rewrite the Show’s Dynamics

The mere concept of a character deemed the “Root of all Evil” immediately places Roo above every other character we have met so far—including Lucifer, Alastor, and any of the forces of Heaven. The deep dive into the theories surrounding Roo is a rabbit hole of biblical and mythological lore. The most pervasive theory centers on the idea that Roo is actually Eve. Upon accepting the fruit from Lucifer, Eve didn’t just fall from grace after eating the forbidden fruit; she fully succumbed to temptation, transforming into the primordial source of evil in the universe—an evil that grew not only in Hell, but on Earth as well.

Further fueling this speculation are subtle visual hints hidden throughout the background of the first season of Hazbin Hotel. Sharp-eyed fans have spotted various pieces of graffiti and posters depicting an ominous, female figure composed of tree branches and roots, strongly evoking the forbidden Tree of Knowledge. In one particularly intriguing background shot, one of Hell’s strange flying demons passes the graffiti, making the tree-like character appear as though she is wearing a distinct, wide-brimmed hat—a hat remarkably similar to the one worn by Charlie’s mother, Lilith Morningstar. This same wide-brimmed hat is also a central part of Medrano’s concept art of Roo.

This detail gives rise to a truly stunning alternate theory: Roo, as the fully corrupted Eve, is somehow posing as or manipulating Lilith. This could explain why—in all depictions of Lilith from Charlie and Lucifer’s memories, photos, and flashbacks—Lilith consistently had large horns, whereas the figure we’re told is Lilith has no sign of horns, nor could the horns be simply hidden by a hat. This theory could also explain why Lilith suddenly vanished seven years ago, leaving her daughter and husband in Hell without any contact for unknown reasons. If Lilith is compromised by Eve, who is actually Roo herself, it would explain the otherwise inexplicable, long-term distance between the family she supposedly loved dearly.

Alternatively, Medrano’s original 2019 sketch of Roo clearly shows that the character is in shackles, implying that she is a prisoner of either Heaven or Hell—or perhaps both. In Season 2, Episode 2—”Storyteller”—Lilith (or so we assume) is in what appears to be the Garden of Eden. Upon closer inspection, the trees surrounding her oasis have angelic halos around them, which could act as a Heavenly barrier preventing Lilith from leaving—her own form of shackles.

It’s also significant to note that Lilith was never associated with the Forbidden Fruit in Judaism. She was simply Adam’s first wife who was banished from the Garden of Eden, but did not make any transgressions that would be cause for divine punishment. The Adam of Hazbin Hotel is characterized as a womanizing and impulsive figure who believes he can do no wrong, which could easily explain why he would cast out his first wife on a whim. However, it is Eve who committed Original Sin by eating the apple from the Tree of Knowledge. If Lilith was not a sinner and existed before the creation of sin itself, why would she be held in a Heavenly prison? Furthermore, why would Lilith be the one with a plate full of sliced apples, as seen in “Storyteller,” if she was never the woman to eat the Forbidden Fruit in the first place? These signs and misdirections could easily mean that the woman we’ve been introduced to as Lilith is not actually who she claims she is. If Hazbin Hotel has established anything, it’s that Heaven is not above keeping secrets at its highest level of authority (such as the Exterminations). It would not be far-fetched to assume they are providing sanctuary to someone they believe to be Lilith, but who may very well be Roo/Eve in disguise.

If any version of the Root of all Evil theory holds true, it will certainly lead to a complete shakeup of the show’s existing power structure. The current tensions between Heaven and Hell would become instantly petty and irrelevant in the face of a true, existential threat. An entity of such raw, pure evil would be a danger to both realms, forcing an inevitable, though surely uneasy, alliance between the forces of the divine and the damned. Charlie’s small-scale redemption project would be abandoned for a massive war to save the very fabric of existence, fundamentally changing the direction of Hazbin Hotel from a story about personal change to one about cosmic survival. Even Alastor’s scheming and plotting for power would pale in comparison to the threat Roo poses. The confirmed arrival of Roo promises not just a new villain, but an apocalyptic evolution of the entire series.

