The Creators of Netflix’s Funniest TV Show Just Launched a New Series on HBO (And It Feels Destined to Be a Classic)

There’s a changing of the guard happening over at HBO and HBO Max, at least when it comes to the premium network’s comedy offerings. The Righteous Gemstones, having spent the last few years as HBO’s comedy flagship, came to an end with its latest season just a few months ago, leaving a void on the network. It appears as though that void might be filled by the hilarious minds behind Netflix’s hit series I Think You Should Leave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This past week, HBO launched its new comedy series The Chair Company, which was created by the duo of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. Both Robinson and Kanin brought I Think You Should Leave to life at Netflix and this HBO venture marks their next major project as creative partners. In addition to his creative role behind the scenes, Robinson also stars in both shows, and it’s his specific brand of humor that has created such an enormous following.

Play video

The Chair Company premiered its first episode over the weekend, which means the show also landed on HBO Max at the same time. Unlike I Think You Should Leave, The Chair Company is a narrative comedy series with a single story over the course of the season. It’s this story that actually sets up The Chair Company to take The Righteous Gemstones‘ place as HBO’s new flagship comedy series.

The Chair Company Is a Must-See Series

Robinson’s new series does an incredible job of blending dark comedy with irreverence, and allowing silliness the opportunity to permeate what could otherwise be a fairly serious story.

The series is about a man who believes he is caught up in a conspiracy after a chair breaks underneath him during an important presentation. To the viewer — and everyone else in the series — it seems like nothing more than a faulty chair. But to Robinson’s character, he knows that this “issue” goes deeper, and the obsession with finding answers consumes him.

What makes The Chair Company such a fun experience is the fact that, just as you think you have it figured out, there are breadcrumbs left behind that suggest this seemingly delusional man may actually be onto something. But without any official confirmation in the first episode, you’re left wondering if that’s actually the case, or if maybe you’re just buying into the delusion as well.

It’s a fantastic series so far, and it promises to continue upping the ante throughout its first season. Hopefully this narrative structure offers The Chair Company an opportunity to evolve and continue on through multiple seasons over the next few years.

New Comedies on HBO Max

In addition to The Chair Company, HBO Max added a slew of new comedy movies to its lineup in the early days of October. Below, you can check out a list of all the new comedies that hit the service’s roster on October 1st.

2 Days in New York

50 First Dates

Alan Partridge

Beetlejuice

Edward Scissorhands

Gremlins (1984)

I Give it a Year

It’s Complicated

Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Mirror Mirror

Practical Magic

Pride

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

The Harvey Girls

The Lobster

The Switch

The Watch

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride