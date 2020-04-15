Some HBO Customers Will Be Getting HBO Max Free at Launch

Charter customers who are paying for HBO will receive HBO Max for free when it launches next month. The cable provider confirmed that new agreement in a press release today. WarnerMedia is sharpening up its focus as launch day nears, and having as many people in the fold from the word go will help a lot. In a world where social distancing is the norm right now, these streaming services have the chance to gain a real foothold among audiences. All current customers can look forward to signing into the HBO Max app when it goes live later this year. (Provided that they’ve already sprung for HBO via Charter already.)

“Through the pact, all of Charter’s existing HBO subscribers, including subscribers in its Spectrum Silver and Gold video packages, will automatically be given access to HBO Max and its greatly expanded programming offering for no additional charge and with no action required other than signing into the HBO Max app,” the press release reads. “All remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Charter.”

Rich Warren is the president of WarnerMedia Distribution and he is happy to be bringing HBO Max to Spectrum customers. “Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company,” he said in the release. “We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month.”

“We are eager to provide Spectrum customers with the highly-anticipated HBO Max offering when it makes its debut next month,” Tom Montemagno, Charter’s Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition added. “This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition to Spectrum subscribers; we will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for purchase by our video, broadband and mobile customers alike.”

People who have AT&T will also have a reason to celebrate as existing HBO subscribers will also get access to HBO Max for free. AT&T also hammered out an agreement with YouTube to ensure that YouTube TV will also offer the streaming service as well. The number of streaming options is basically dizzying right now, but access will go a long way in determining the winner of these “streaming wars.” Critics of how the marketplace has been flooded over the course of the last year have pointed to the quartering of content as a concern. For now, opening things up a bit will go a long way to ensuring that these platforms can survive what seems to be a rough period ahead for entertainment.

