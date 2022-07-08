HBO Cancels New Series Right After Season 2 Finale

A third season isn't in the cards for Gentleman Jack. The period drama from Sally Wainwright, based on the diaries of Anne Lister, first premiered in 2019 to critical acclaim and was renewed for a second season. However, due to the pandemic, Season 2 didn't arrive until earlier this year, three years after its first installment was released. Interest clearly waned for the series over that span as it didn't deliver big numbers for HBO upon its return. On Thursday, HBO announced that the series had officially been cancelled and wouldn't be receiving a third season.

Gentleman Jack, starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, was moved to Monday nights upon its return for Season 2. That shift, combined with the especially long break, led it to be one of HBO's lowest-performing originals.

"HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack," HBO said in a statement to Deadline. "When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series' creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it's been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister's journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann's story to life. We'd also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons."

While some shows move around to new network or streaming homes after cancellation, it doesn't appear as though anything is in the works for Gentleman Jack. The second and now final season saw Anne Lister and Ann Walker make a home for themselves at Shibden Hall.

BBC One and Lookout Point produced Gentleman Jack, with Phil Collinson and Stella Merz also serving as producers. Wainwright led a group of executive producers that included Suranne Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, and Ben Irving. Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie, and Fergus O'Brien served as directors.

Are you disappointed to see Gentleman Jack cancelled by HBO? Let us know in the comments!