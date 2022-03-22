HBO Max’s Charlotte’s Web Remake Gets a Head Writer

The story of Charlotte’s Web has been told in countless capacities over the years, with E.B. White’s iconic childrens story being adapted into live-action, animation, and beyond. On Tuesday, it was revealed that HBO Max will be remaking Charlotte’s Web for a new generation — and we now know who will be leading the project. According to the streaming service, Ghostwriter and Maron alum Luke Matheny will be serving as head writer and executive producer on the upcoming remake. The Sesame Workshop and WarnerMedia Kids & Family series will reportedly start production in April of this year, with plans to premiere it on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network in 2024.

Matheny most recently wrote, directed, and executive produced Apple TV+’s Ghostwriter, and previously had producing roles on Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street and Maron. Matheny has also directed episodes of Black Jesus, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Other Space.

Charlotte’s Web tells the story of a livestock pig named Wilbur and his friendship with a barn spider named Charlotte. When Wilbur’s life is in danger, Charlotte weaves messages in her web praising Wilbur in order to drum up public support and persuade the farmer to let him live. The franchise was previously adapted by Hanna-Barbera into an animated film in 1973, and was rebooted into a live-action film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2006.

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has been weaving stories that center memorable characters and diverse, compelling voices,” Kay Wilson Stallings, EVP, Creative and Production, Sesame Workshop, said in a statement. “Stories can forge powerful connections with kids and families – where better to start than with a faithful retelling of one of the most beloved children’s novels of all time?”

“Sesame Workshop outlined a very promising series of episodes for this project and we are eager to see their creative talents paired with E.B. White’s timeless story,” Martha White, who manages her grandfather’s literary estate for the family, added.

This is the latest television project in the works between Sesame Workshop and WarnerMedia Kids & Family, including Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Bea’s Block, and The Nutcracker. Additionally, Sesame Workshop has announced that it has brought on Heather Alexander as a book and literary scout, in hopes of finding new books to adapt.

