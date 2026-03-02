HBO Max Debuts New Dark Comedy Series From an MCU Star (& It’s Already a Hit)

2026 is already proving to be a great year for HBO Max. The streamer has a reputation for offering prestige TV, and the first few months of the year haven’t strayed from that practice. After already hitting homeruns with The Pitt Season 2, Industry Season 4, and the new Game of Thrones show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the streamer has secured an instant hit with an MCU star’s new dark comedy series.

MCU fans may know him best as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in Black Widow and Thunderbolts, but before he reprises the role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, David Harbour is showcasing his comedy chops in HBO’s new dark comedy DTF St. Louis. The Steven Conrad-created series debuted its premiere episode on HBO and HBO Max on March 1st and is already earning rave reviews and big viewership. The series stars Harbour opposite Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini in a story about a suburban Midwestern love triangle that ends in murder. New episodes drop weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

David Harbour’s DTF St. Louis Is an Instant Hit and One of the Most Addictive Shows of the Year So Far

Within just hours of its debut, DTF St. Louis has cemented itself as one of the best new shows of the year. The series already ranks No. 3 on HBO Max’s Top 10 TV shows list in the U.S. and stands the chance of jumping onto the worldwide ranking. The show is also bringing in some strong ratings from critics and has already earned an honorable 80% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. An audience rating hasn’t yet trickled in, but the consensus so far from general viewers has lauded the series as “so good” and a show with a quick hook that leaves you wanting more.

If you haven’t yet given the show a chance, DTF St. Louis should definitely be up next on your watch list. RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico described the show as “wickedly entertaining,” while Variety’s Alison Herman described it as a “perversely hilarious spin on an erotic thriller.” More than just a great cast who share great onscreen chemistry, the series offers a perfect balance of emotional drama, surprising humor, and mystery as it delves into the mundane midwestern lives of the characters. While the whodunit mystery at the heart of the show is a quick hook that is worth tuning back in for by itself, DTF St. Louis also does a great job of exploring the complex relationships of the characters, and it’s packed with more than enough twists to keep you on your toes.

Will There Be a DTF St. Louis Season 2?

The future of DTF St. Louis is up in the air. There has been no official announcement regarding a second season, and the show has been marketed as a seven-episode miniseries, which would suggest a one-off season. However, if its early high ratings and streaming success continue throughout the season, a second season could be warranted.

