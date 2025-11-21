HBO Max Just Added New Episodes of a Beloved Cartoon Network Series

The Cartoon Network library on HBO Max has unfortunately shrunk drastically in recent years, but there are still a few hidden gems on the platform, and one of the best just got new episodes. The streamer has spent the past few weeks bringing fresh content to its library, a mix of TV shows and movies that has included things like new episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry and Elf. November’s arrivals just brought back one of Cartoon Network’s biggest and most popular shows.

That show is Teen Titans Go!, Cartoon Network’s animated series about the misadventures of the beloved DC superhero team Robin (Scott Menville), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Raven (Tara Strong), and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes). The long-running show, a standalone spinoff from the original Teen Titans animated series, premiered on Cartoon Network all the way back in 2013 and just dropped four new episodes of Season 9 on HBO Max on November 21st.

Teen Titans Go! Is One of DC’s Most Successful Animated

DC fans have plenty of animated shows to choose from, from Batman Beyond to Superman: The Animated Series and even the more recent Creature Commandos, but Teen Titans Go! is one of the most successful and popular animated series based on DC Comics. With well over 400 episodes across its current nine seasons, the series holds the title of the longest-running DC animated series ever, and it has a strong, dedicated fan base behind it. But this series is not the one that older fans know and love.

Teen Titans Go! drastically shifts from the original Teen Titans series, embracing a more absurd and comedic style over the serious tone of the original and a more simplistic, cartoonish animation style. Even where the two shows share the same core characters and voice actors, Teen Titans Go! features more exaggerated characters and largely focuses on the everyday, often mundane situations at Titan Tower.

Those changes haven’t always sat well with long-time fans, but the series has been a hit with its target younger audience. More than just spawning hundreds of episodes, Teen Titans Go! has even made it to the big screen with the 2018 movie Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Will There Be a Teen Titans Go! Season 10?

Yes! Earlier this year, Cartoon Network announced a Season 10 renewal for Teen Titans Go!, extending the series’ run as the longest-running DC animated series. Unfortunately for fans, the series may be a bit different. In September, Cipes, who has voiced Beast Boy for several decades, revealed that he’d been fired from the show following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. Warner Bros. hasn’t yet addressed his alleged termination, and it’s unclear how the show will tackle Cipes’ exit. Teen Titans Go! Season 10 doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

