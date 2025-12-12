Hal Jordan and John Stewart Fight in Lanterns First Footage (And We Know When the Trailer Is Coming)

The first year of the new DC Universe has been nothing short of a triumph, with James Gunn and Peter Safran kicking off their tenure with a string of critical and commercial hits that have revitalized the brand. Audiences flocked to theaters and streaming screens alike for Creature Commandos, Superman, and the second season of Peacemaker, cementing the studio’s new direction as a massive success. This winning streak is only the beginning of a much larger plan that extends well into 2026. While fans were recently treated to a glimpse of the upcoming Supergirl film, the focus has now shifted to the television side of the franchise. DC Studios has finally pulled back the curtain on Lanterns to reveal a first look at the cosmic detective story waiting in the wings.

HBO released a comprehensive teaser reel highlighting its massive 2026 slate, featuring heavy hitters like Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, the highlight for superhero fans is the very first footage from Lanterns. The clip showcases a tense dynamic between the two leads.

“I have trained my entire life for this,” John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) asserts in the footage. Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) immediately shuts him down. “You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are,” Jordan replies. The veteran hero then drops a Green Lantern power ring onto the dashboard of their moving vehicle and jumps out, leaving Stewart trapped as the car plummets off a cliff. The sequence establishes a rough mentorship where the stakes are life and death from the very beginning.

The footage release is a precursor to a much larger reveal arriving later today. HBO confirmed that the full trailer for Lanterns is scheduled to premiere at 4 pm ET. This extended look will likely provide context for the chaotic car scene and offer a clearer picture of the story. The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan as they investigate a dark earth-bound mystery in the American heartland.

In addition to starring two fan-favorite versions of Green Lantern, Lanterns boasts an impressive creative pedigree. Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy serves as the primary showrunner, working alongside Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof and celebrated comic book writer Tom King. Their collaboration suggests a gritty approach that aligns with the True Detective comparison James Gunn has used to describe the project. Instead of patrolling the far reaches of the galaxy, these Lanterns are acting as “super cops” on precinct Earth, dealing with a terrifying ancient horror that Gunn has previously teased will tie into the larger story of the DCU.

The dynamic teased in the clip indicates a friction-heavy relationship where Jordan forces Stewart to adapt quickly to survive. This “tough love” approach mirrors the classic buddy-cop formula but infuses it with the high-stakes responsibility of wielding the most powerful weapon in the universe. With the series set to be a cornerstone of the franchise’s second year, today’s trailer is expected to set the tone for what is shaping up to be one of the most unique entries in the superhero genre.

Lanterns is scheduled to premiere on HBO in late 2026.

What are you most excited to see in the full Lanterns trailer?