HBO Users Confused By Differences Between HBO Max, HBO Go and HBO Now
HBO and WarnerMedia launched HBO Max today and people are super confused at how HBO Go and HBO Now figure into the picture now. The confusion is understandable as a bunch of people are signing up for the service and might have had the two other apps. Even more confounding is the fact that there is a sizable number of people who never had any of these three options. But, there are some very specific changes on deck for HBO Go and HBO Now users with HBO Max here now. WarnerMedia is positioning the latest app as a replacement for the other two. In fact, there is a handy site where you can see if you qualify for a free upgrade from your existing HBO Now service. HBO Max has a wealth of content not available to the other two.
HBO Go and HBO Now are different in the most basic way because they only offer HBO’s original TV shows and the selection of movies on that channel. With HBO Max, there is access to a bunch of WarnerMedia’s assorted offerings. There are more than 1,300 movies and 10,000 hours of programming on the new service. (However, that includes a few things that already live on HBO Now and HBO Go.) It is important to point out the fact that HBO Max does not offer live TV service. So, if you were subscribing expecting some live CNN or Cartoon Network, you won’t find it on that platform at all. But, the on-demand offerings are so overwhelming that there are still things to watch.
if anyone can confidently explain the differences between HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max without having to Google it, i’d be deeply impressed— travis (@TravisShreffler) May 27, 2020
So, for HBO Go, it is included with your cable TV subscription for HBO. As long as you have that cable service, you can enjoy HBO’s streaming content with your cable login details. This works on your smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and a bunch of other devices. HBO Now and HBO Go have the same content library which includes that original programming. With respect to HBO Now, it’s more like Netflix or Disney+ in that you pay HBO directly. 14.99 per month grants you that library and things get a bit better if you qualify for that upgrade to HBO Max. One fact worth noting is that HBO Max doesn’t guarantee you HBO on television screens, so keep that all in mind.
WarnerMedia describes what’s on offer from HBO Max:
"10,000 hours of premium content from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.”
I know one of them is for using your cable provider login, one is for a direct subscription, not sure on the third one.— WINK (@WinkonMixer) May 27, 2020
👉🏾 HBO Go - if you have HBO apart of your cable package and want to stream on the go
👉🏾 HBO Now - you don’t have cable but want to stream HBO content
👉🏾 HBO Max - the entire HBO catalog AND WarnerMedia content (fresh prince, DC universe, TNT, TBS, etc) https://t.co/yKr4cUmEbv— Marv (@mymarvelouslife) May 27, 2020
me trying to figure out the difference between HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO Max, and HBO TV pic.twitter.com/swFf4RacIu— matt (@mattdaly) May 27, 2020
HBO Now is already a stand-alone monthly subscription service. They should have simply expanded on that.
Now there’s HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO Max. Feels like I’m in the middle of the Fast and Furious franchise.— Non-Biological Extraterrestrial (@arg_imma_pirate) May 26, 2020
Theory: 99% of the confusion about HBO Max is just the debt coming due on having separate HBO Go/Now apps all these years.— Jared Newman (@OneJaredNewman) May 27, 2020
HBO Max: Not sure which is more confusing. The name similarities to HBO Now and HBO Go, or the acrobatics required to find an app that works on the streaming device of your choice. pic.twitter.com/8R3eqB8orb— The TV Answer Man (@SwanniOnTV) May 27, 2020
HBO Max launches in 6 days, but if you have HBO Go, that’s not HBO Max, and if you want HBO Max, it’s actually HBO Now as an app, so you have to google HBO Max, sign up, then download the HBO Now app and sign in that way. pic.twitter.com/azDP21L5J0— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 21, 2020
Moon that doth wax? HBO MAX— ross the man of war (@rossmanofwar) May 27, 2020
Moon all aglow? HBO GO
Moon with a cow? HBO NOW
“HBO GO”
“HBO NOW”
“HBO MAX”
“HBO HOW WAS YOUR DAY”— finessa hudgens (@kweengan) May 27, 2020
Wait, what? I was already brand-confused by HBO, HBO GO and HBO NOW, but fine with it because ages ago I wanted a standalone app and I finally got it with HBO NOW. Actually I still want it. One app, all HBO.— Marina Fish (@marina_fish) May 26, 2020
I don't even understand what this (HBOMAX) is in the end:#HBO #hbonow pic.twitter.com/O02WvHRkFq
Like I have HBO Go. Apparently that means I have HBO Max? I’m so confused.— David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) May 27, 2020
why does @HBO need hbo max? You already have hbo go. Besides, your "lineup" is perhaps the WORST in the field. I'm about to cancel my subscription. It's a waste of money.— WTF-Yahoo (@WTFYahoo1) May 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.