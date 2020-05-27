HBO Users Confused By Differences Between HBO Max, HBO Go and HBO Now

HBO and WarnerMedia launched HBO Max today and people are super confused at how HBO Go and HBO Now figure into the picture now. The confusion is understandable as a bunch of people are signing up for the service and might have had the two other apps. Even more confounding is the fact that there is a sizable number of people who never had any of these three options. But, there are some very specific changes on deck for HBO Go and HBO Now users with HBO Max here now. WarnerMedia is positioning the latest app as a replacement for the other two. In fact, there is a handy site where you can see if you qualify for a free upgrade from your existing HBO Now service. HBO Max has a wealth of content not available to the other two.

HBO Go and HBO Now are different in the most basic way because they only offer HBO’s original TV shows and the selection of movies on that channel. With HBO Max, there is access to a bunch of WarnerMedia’s assorted offerings. There are more than 1,300 movies and 10,000 hours of programming on the new service. (However, that includes a few things that already live on HBO Now and HBO Go.) It is important to point out the fact that HBO Max does not offer live TV service. So, if you were subscribing expecting some live CNN or Cartoon Network, you won’t find it on that platform at all. But, the on-demand offerings are so overwhelming that there are still things to watch.

if anyone can confidently explain the differences between HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max without having to Google it, i’d be deeply impressed — travis (@TravisShreffler) May 27, 2020

So, for HBO Go, it is included with your cable TV subscription for HBO. As long as you have that cable service, you can enjoy HBO’s streaming content with your cable login details. This works on your smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and a bunch of other devices. HBO Now and HBO Go have the same content library which includes that original programming. With respect to HBO Now, it’s more like Netflix or Disney+ in that you pay HBO directly. 14.99 per month grants you that library and things get a bit better if you qualify for that upgrade to HBO Max. One fact worth noting is that HBO Max doesn’t guarantee you HBO on television screens, so keep that all in mind.

WarnerMedia describes what’s on offer from HBO Max:

"10,000 hours of premium content from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.”

