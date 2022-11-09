HBO Max Will Soon Stream Two of Discovery+'s Biggest Shows

Before HBO Max and Discovery+ are combined into one streaming service, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been testing the waters for how much interest there is on the former for content from the later. Previously they did this by adding shows from The Magnolia Network, a Discovery-owned cable network, and now they're about to add popular shows directly from Discovery+. According to a new press release from the company, seasons five and six of Property Brothers: Forever Home, in addition to a curated collection of Chopped holiday programs, will be available to stream on HBO Max starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9th.

The collection of Chopped episodes coming to HBO Max will include episodes of Chopped, Chopped Junior, and Chopped Sweets. In addition, seasons seven and eight of the Holiday Baking Championship will arrive on Monday, November 14, with over 21 hours of baking skills and competition. In addition to seasons five and six of the Property Brothers spinoff, new episodes from the show's ongoing seventh season will be added to HBO Max, as well as HGTV and Discovery+, as they air. In short, Warner Bros. Discovery is doubling down on crossover between their services, setting the stage for their combination very soon.

"We expect a healthy inflection with the launch of our combined service and expanded global footprint," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on a recent earnings call for the company. "With that we are excited to announce that we have moved up our U.S. launch date from summer of 2023 to spring. We've been very hard at work. We can make the service available to consumers around the globe and get the business running on all cylinders."

Zaslav also confirmed that the new service will be combining the product design that they use on Discovery+ but bolstering it with the array of content available on HBO Max. JB Perrette, President & CEO of Discovery Streaming & International, noted that they're focusing on the combined streaming service launching first in the territories that already have HBO Max. Across their current services, HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+, WBD recently confirmed they have over 95 million subscribers worldwide.

