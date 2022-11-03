Warner Bros. Discovery Reports 95 Million Combined Subscribers for HBO Max, HBO and Discovery+

We're a few months into the tenure of Warner Bros. Discovery, a combined media conglomerate that has been making headlines for a wide array of reasons. One of the company's biggest ventures has been in the world of streaming — and it looks like that has led to some pretty impressive numbers. Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's quarterly earnings call on Thursday, the company revealed that its combined streaming subscribers have risen to nearly 95 million worldwide. This reflects subscribers across HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+, and looks at the stretch of time from July 1st through September 30th.

These Q3 numbers are probably partially influenced by the premiere of the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, which premiered earlier this fall and quickly became a smash success. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is expected to debut at a later date.

Will HBO Max and Discovery+ combine into one service?

During Warner Bros. Discovery's Q2 earnings call, the company announced that it aims to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into "an integrated SVOD service", allowing subscribers to access both catalogues of content. The company confirmed that the plan is to release the combined service in the summer of 2023, followed by releases in Latin America, Europe, and other markets in late 2023 through 2024.

"With respect to streaming, our main priority right now is launching an integrated SVOD service," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the call. "And in a few moments, JB will talk more about the strategy and some of the key building blocks and milestones as we bring HBO Max and Discovery+ together under one offering. Our streaming strategy has evolved over the past year and really reflects the importance of rather than the dependence on this segment of our global content monetization plan."

"Once our SVOD service is firmly established in the market, we see real potential and are exploring the opportunity for a fast or free ad-supported streaming offering that would give consumers who do not want to pay a subscription fee access to great library content, while at the same time serving as an entry point to our premium service," Zaslav added.

What do you think of Warner Bros. Discovery's latest streaming numbers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!