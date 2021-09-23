Legendary ’90s Sitcoms Set to Debut on HBO Max Next Week

HBO Max is slowly becoming the de facto streaming capitol of beloved ’90s sitcoms. The WarnerMedia streaming service hit the ground running with the exclusive rights to all 10 seasons of Friends, which remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time. Then came The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Nanny, the former of which got a full reunion special on the streaming service. Now, three more legendary ’90s sitcoms are making their way to Max, further bolstering its comedy lineup.

On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster in October, and the first day of the month will see the addition of Full House, Family Matters, and Step by Step. Every episode of three beloved shows are arriving at the exact same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Full House is likely the biggest name of the bunch, with nostalgia for the series leading to a full-blown sequel show at Netflix. Both Family Matters and Step by Step still have a ton of fans as well, and they hold up much better than many of their ’90s peers.

October 1st will be a big day for sitcom fans everywhere. Not only do all three aforementioned shows arrive on HBO Max next Friday, but it also happens to be the same day that all nine seasons of Seinfeld are added to Netflix.

In addition to the arrival of Full House, Family Matters, and Step by Step, HBO Max has a massive roster of movies coming to the service on October 1st, including the new Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s October 1st arrivals below.

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans , 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

Are you looking forward to seeing all of these titles on HBO Max next week? Let us know in the comments!