Legendary ’90s Sitcoms Set to Debut on HBO Max Next Week

HBO Max is slowly becoming the de facto streaming capitol of beloved ’90s sitcoms. The WarnerMedia streaming service hit the ground running with the exclusive rights to all 10 seasons of Friends, which remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time. Then came The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Nanny, the former of which got a full reunion special on the streaming service. Now, three more legendary ’90s sitcoms are making their way to Max, further bolstering its comedy lineup.
On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster in October, and the first day of the month will see the addition of Full House, Family Matters, and Step by Step. Every episode of three beloved shows are arriving at the exact same time.
Full House is likely the biggest name of the bunch, with nostalgia for the series leading to a full-blown sequel show at Netflix. Both Family Matters and Step by Step still have a ton of fans as well, and they hold up much better than many of their ’90s peers.
October 1st will be a big day for sitcom fans everywhere. Not only do all three aforementioned shows arrive on HBO Max next Friday, but it also happens to be the same day that all nine seasons of Seinfeld are added to Netflix.
In addition to the arrival of Full House, Family Matters, and Step by Step, HBO Max has a massive roster of movies coming to the service on October 1st, including the new Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s October 1st arrivals below.
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
After the Thin Man, 1936
All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Caddyshack II, 1988
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
City of God, 2002 (HBO)
Clash of Titans , 1981
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper, 1978
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House, 2008 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Orphan, 2009
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy, 1984
Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Sergeant York, 1941
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
Speedway, 1968
Step by Step
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girls, 1946
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
The Outsiders, 1983
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
