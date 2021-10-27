HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3 Before Season 2 Even Premieres

It’s time to rejoice, because the tale of The Righteous Gemstones is far from over. As executive producer David Gordon Green revealed in a recent interview with Collider, the hit HBO black comedy has already been renewed for a third season, before Season 2 even makes its debut. The Righteous Gemstones follows the story of a televangelist empire run by the cutthroat and competent Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), joined by his three less-than-impressive adult children: Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine).

“It’s definitely Danny’s brainchild and I’d leave that to him, but we’ve been picked up for a third and they want us to do another one,” Green revealed. “So we’re cooking on ideas for that right now. It is so sprawling and epic with its ensemble. The shows we’ve done in the past are more or less on Danny’s character shoulders. Here there’s a lot more than just that. That’s a great attribute of it, but it’s, it’s pretty expansive.”

“And like everything, I think our ambition, we always get into things,” Green continued. “And once we realized how difficult it is, we think, why are we doing this? Then we realized it’s because we can’t ignore the opportunity of imagination. There’s so many shows that I think find that comfort zone. This is our formula. This is our budget, and this is the story, and these are the characters and this is how it works. And we get to go home and have a normal life. We’re just not that. We’re just too crazy for that. So the second we get comfortable, we think what’s next? What’s bigger? What’s badder? What’s crazier? What’s unexpected?”

The series also stars Tony Cavallero, Skyler Gisondo, Tim Baltz, Walton Goggins, Dermot Mulroney, Eric Andre, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Jennifer Nettles. The series is created, written and executive produced by McBride. Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James all serve as executive producers, with David Brightbill as producers.

“We just wrapped last week. I got off the phone with Danny this morning, because he’s entering the edit room on the final couple of episodes, but we’re in great shape for…I don’t want to say when it’s released because I think it’s changed a couple of times,” Green said elsewhere in the interview. “I’m not exactly sure what the latest is, but it’s massive. It is an epic half-hour comedy unlike the world has seen. You’d read one thing on the page and then you’d show up and see these spectacular sets. It’s so much fun as a juxtaposition to Halloween because it’s the same crew, right? We jumped from these very economical 30 day shoot horror movies to these massive HBO spectacle comedies. It’s just so different in every way, but you’re with the same collaborators for the most part. You’re looking over and seeing the same production designer, Richard Wright and Mike Simmons, our D.P. and camera department. It’s just so fun to take these rides and have very different experiences, certainly very different outcomes. What I love is when the audiences do overlap somewhat.”

