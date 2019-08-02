He-Man Documentary To Be Released in September

Today marks the release of the new season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, but from the moment that series was announced by Dreamworks Animation, fans have been wondering when they would see He-Man and the Masters of the Universe brought back to the small screen. It seems as though that day is fast approaching as more and more of the franchise’s lore dances in the background of She-Ra’s latest series.

In September, there will be more He-Man content to scratch that specific itch. Randall Lobb and Robert McCallum are looking to deliver the most complete account of Mattel’s definitive action figure toy line with THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL : The Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The documentary chronicles the beginnings and blockbuster-success of He-Man as an ’80s toy sensation that focuses in on some of the lesser-known secrets surrounding Eternia.

In the early 1980s He-Man took the world by storm as fans shouted: “I have the power.” The documentary also includes appearances from Featuring Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, Richard Edlund, J. Michael Straczynski, and Alan Oppenheimer to talk about their parts in the rise of the Masters of the Universe.

“He-Man’s surprising popularity spawned a multi-billion dollar empire that included toys, comic books, cartoons, live-action movies and a literal sister spinoff show – She-Ra – and continues to appeal to a ravenous fan-base today.” Fans can look forward to learning new stories about how the toy line ended up taking over retail spaces along with the formation of the Masters of the Universe movie that is beloved to this day.

All of this comes around the same time that the 2021 Masters of the Universe reboot movie is beginning to take shape. Noah Centineo will play He-Man in this version and even though he has big shoes to fill, he sounds ready to wield the sword.

“It’s a really big responsibility.” Centineo told MTV. “This is like first one in, last one out every single day, which I’ve done before, but I’ve never done it on a studio level. Which, studio level is the same as indie, but like, they got playback… It’s a big opportunity and I feel more than ready to tackle it.”

“It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe.” Centineo continued. “The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so.”

THE POWER OF GRAYSKUL will be available September 3 on DVD and Digital from High Octane Pictures.