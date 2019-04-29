Here’s What Fans Can Expect on Next Week’s Game of Thrones

The Battle of Winterfell finally happened, and fans of Game of Thrones are still reeling over all of the terrible losses and surprising wins. Now that the Night King is defeated, it’s time for everyone at Winterfell to prepare to face the threat to the south. If the preview for next week’s episode is any indication, it looks like Cersei Lannister has a lot to fear…

“We have won the Great War. Now we will win the Last War,” Daenerys Targaryen proclaims. “We’ll rip her out root and stem.”

Next week’s footage showed everything from Cersei and Euron Greyjoy in King’s Landing (is he proposing?), the people still alive at Winterfell preparing to march south, and Arya and Gendry kissing. With only three episodes of the series left, it’s time for the real final battle to begin: the battle for the Iron Throne.

If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

What do you think will happen in the next episode? Will Jon try to take the Iron Throne? Does Cersei have anymore tricks up her sleeve? Will Jaime continue to fight for Daenerys’ cause? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

