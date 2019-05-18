His Dark Materials Releases New Teaser Trailer

The upcoming BBC and HBO television adaptation of His Dark Materials has released a new teaser trailer. While the series has been in the pipeline for several years at this point, and there was a brief teaser earlier this year, this is the first good look at several important features of the franchise, including daemons and panzerbjorns. There’s loads to pick apart for anyone looking closely enough.

The series, which first began life in 2015 when BBC ordered a new TV adaptation of the book series of the same name by Phillip Pullman, is set to air on BBC One in the United Kingdom while HBO has distribution rights in the United States. His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters as Dr. Carne, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new teaser trailer, the official Twitter account for the franchise as a whole (not to be confused with the HBO-run Twitter account specifically for the show) has been sharing stills from the show with captions derived from the books — as if to show fans just how faithful this new adaptation will be to the source material.

“Pantalaimon twisted this way and that, shrieking and snarling, unable to loosen the golden monkey’s grip.” @BBCOne @HBO pic.twitter.com/oZC0AJVPYx — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) May 17, 2019

Here’s how HBO describes the new show:

“Adapting Philip Pullman‘s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.”

His Dark Materials does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to air on HBO later this year.