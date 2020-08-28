His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Released By HBO

HBO has been on a winning streak lately, and one of their most recent hits is coming back for another round in His Dark Materials season 2. Now HBO has released the official season 2 trailer, and it appears fans are in for a treat. The visuals will be just as stunning as they were in season 1, and your favorite characters will see yet another step of evolution and growth as the season moves on, especially Dafne Keen's Lyra. Lyra uncovered some dark secrets in season 1, and in season 2 she will attempt to understand the mystery that surrounds a phenomenon called Dust. She'll do so with Will, who we see making quite an impact on the season in the new trailer, which you can view in full in the video above.

Daemons will also be making their return in season 2, and we'll see even more throughout the season. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum recently spoke to Keen about her character in season 1, and Keen described the surreal experience of these creatures going from puppets to fully realized characters in the show.

"It's really weird because as you said, they're not actually there," Keen said. "But we had puppets, which is really great. So we had a little puppet animal, which we could act with, and then they pulled the puppet animal out and we had to remember what the puppet had done. But there were some animals, which we actually had. We had a snake called Shaun, who is Ariyon Bakare's [Lord Boreal] snake, which is very cool. We had a gecko, It was the librarian's gecko and we had a few dogs. So a few of them were actually real."

You can find the official description for season 2 below.

"His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands."

His Dark Materials season 2 hits HBO in November.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.