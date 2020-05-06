His Dark Materials EP Teases Work on Season 3

✖

HBO renewed His Dark Materials for a second season even before the blockbuster ratings of the show's premiere episode. Now it seems work has is beginning on the show's third season. His Dark Materials is an adaptation of Phillip Pullman's trilogy fantasy novels. The first season covers the first novel in the series, The Golden Compass. The second season will adapt the second novel, The Subtle Knife. Now executive producer Jane Tranter says work is about to begin on adapting the final novel, The Amber Spyglass, into the series' third season. "We are about to start developing scripts for s3 (The Amber Spyglass)..." Tranter tweeted.

Here's the synopsis for The Amber Spyglass: "Throughout the worlds, the forces of both heaven and hell are mustering to take part in Lord Asriel's audacious rebellion. Each player in this epic drama has a role to play—and a sacrifice to make. Witches, angels, spies, assassins, tempters, and pretenders, no one will remain unscathed. Lyra and Will have the most dangerous task of all. They must journey to a gray-lit world where no living soul has ever gone and from which there is no escape. As war rages and Dust drains from the sky, the fate of the living—and the dead—comes to depend on Lyra and Will. On the choices they make in love, and for love, forevermore."

ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the premiere of His Dark Materials a 4-out-of-5 review. She writes, "His Dark Materials is a well-crafted, expertly-acted adaptation that will satisfy fans of Pullman's novels while also creating a space for newcomers to Lyra's world. Dark, rich, smart, and filled with intrigue, it's a series with something to offer everyone."

His Dark Materials debuted on HBO in the fall of 2019. The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

The cast also includes Ruth Wilson (Golden Globe winner for The Affair) as Mrs. Coulter, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tony Award winner for Hamilton) as Lee Scoresby, James McAvoy (Golden Globe nominee for Atonement) as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters (HBO’s The Wire and Treme) as The Master of Jordan College, James Cosmo as Farder Coram and Anne-Marie Duff is Ma Costa, with Will Keen as Father McPhail and Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal.

Executive producers on the series include Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One.

