Homeland: How to Watch Series Finale

✖

When is the Homeland series finale and how can you watch online? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Showtime will be broadcasting Season 8’s 12th episode, “Prisoners of War” at 9 pm ET tonight. You can stream Homeland on Hulu+’s Live TV service or on Showtime’s streaming platform. The show has been a mainstay since premiering in 2011. Executive producer Alex Gansa told the press during the Television Critics Association winter 2020 press you that a major theme of the show was, “What the counterterrorism industry has done to us as a nation since 9/11.” There is no doubt that a lot has changed since 2011 both at home and for the planet at large.

Viewers have fallen in love with the characters, who all exhibit hangups and tics that make them very human. Conflict and struggle are at the core of people who imprint on audiences. Carrie Mathieson, as played by Claire Danes, has been the passionate CIA officer who struggles with bipolar disorder. Ever since Season 1, she’s trusted her hunches. Like way back when Carrie suspected that Nicholas Brody was not the U.S. Marine Corps sergeant who was held by al-Qaeda as a prisoner of war. Eventually, they sniffed out that he was a sleeper cell intent on harming American citizens through a terrorist plot.

Those first two seasons enthralled people, but also came with their share of criticism from both right and left-wing critics. Ganza sounded like that was the exact space that the show wanted to occupy.

8 seasons, 96 episodes, and it's a wrap on #Homeland. 😭 See how it all ends on the finale tomorrow at 9p/8c on SHOWTIME: https://t.co/Nx3MlSWFPB pic.twitter.com/Q7dOrQvKWd — Showtime (@Showtime) April 25, 2020

“When you’re taking flak from the right for being soft on terror, and you’re taking flak from the left for being Islamophobic, I think you’re in the right conversation. You’re doing the right thing. You’re causing people from both sides to attack you in a way for the same storyline,” he said during the Winter press tour.

Now, after eight seasons, it all comes down to this. Homeland’s series finale is keeping its cards close to the vest. Mandy Patinkin’s Saul Berenson and Carrie head into their final mission and the outing borrows its name from the original Israeli series that inspired Homeland. How it all ends is anyone’s guess.

Homeland airs tonight at 9 PM ET on Showtime

Are you excited for the series finale? Let us know down in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.