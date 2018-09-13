Hot Topic Launches a ‘Supernatural’ 13th Anniversary Fashion Collection

Today, September 13th 2018, marks 13 years to the day that Sam and Dean Winchester from Supernatural first entered into our lives. Hot Topic, purveyor of all things Supernatural, is celebrating lucky 13 with a range of new styles inspired by the series.

The collection includes a fantastic suspender skirt marked with tire tracks, protection symbols, spooky trees, and vanquished monsters like Hook Man, a Wendigo, and a Leviathan’s head. There’s also a pentagram plaid skirt, Castiel wings sweater, and a cargo jacket that features pages, drawings, and writing from John Winchester’s journal on the lining (the inside of the collar is also printed with their motto “Saving people, hunting things”). Finally, there’s a “Su9erna13ral Day 2018” shirt that marks today’s date along with the road that has lead up to Season 14.

You can shop it all right here with a 20 percent discount while the Hot Topic sitewide sale lasts. Plus sizes are available, just keep in mind that the cargo jacket wasn’t available in a standard size at launch. This should change in the coming days. Also, many of the items are online exclusives that you won’t find in stores.

On that note, guys weren’t left out of Hot Topic’s Supernatural collection. A “Su9erna13ral Day 2018” shirt is on the way as is a denim jacket with a sigil trap printed on the back. Again, Hot Topic notes that those items are coming soon, so keep tabs on this link for updates.

The entire Hot Topic Supernatural collection is a limited edition, so you definitely want to jump on your favorite styles while you can. Plus, you’ll have something fun to wear when the 14th season of Supernatural debuts on Thursday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.

