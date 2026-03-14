The Expanse Season 7 Return Chances Addressed by Star: “I Know There Are Conversations…”

Despite ending 4 years ago, there’s never a shortage of chatter and excitement surrounding The Expanse and any news that comes out about it, especially if it’s pertaining to a potential sequel or continuation of the beloved sci-fi series. Fans of the series were divided when it was announced last year that a comic series titled The Expanse: A Little Death, focusing on Amos Burton, would be the medium responsible for some sort of sequel to the original series, saying that the series would only be done justice if the continuation was cinematic.

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And it seems that they aren’t the only ones gunning for a continuing cinematic journey for the show. Actor Wes Chatham, who played Amos Burton on the series, is also gunning for follow-up seasons to finish the story. Sitting down with ComicBook to talk about his new show, Cross, Chatham didn’t hold back about his hopes for future Expanse episodes. “As an actor, to play a 30-year time gap and then to come back and close the door on this character, close the arc, is something I find fascinating. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but I know there’s a will for it to happen. I know there are conversations about it happening,” he said.

Everyone Wants to See The Expanse Continue On

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When asked about his vision for the future of The Expanse as told through the comics, Chatham said that he would prefer to see the series continue as it started—through television. Going on to elaborate, he stated, “I am more excited about the possibility of finishing the books through shows, for two more seasons. I am not saying that is going to happen. There is something interesting happening with The Expanse right now. I just did a movie in the country of Georgia, like six miles from Russia. The amount of people that come up to me on the streets, that are Expanse fans… The people that come up to me now at the airport, it’s twice as much as when the show was airing. When people come up, I will ask them when they started watching. We did that show a long time ago. They say, ‘No, no. We just watched it. It came up in our algorithm.’ It’s just growing. It’s getting bigger and bigger. What I hear from people is that it’s still continuing to grow, which I think is exciting.”

And he’s not wrong. In the wake of the massive legacy left behind, as well as the distinctly Expanse-shaped hole left in the sci-fi genre, particularly where television is concerned, the fandom has only grown—and grown more hungry for a continuation of the story that they came to love, and was cancelled before its time, with three books in the original series still left to be adapted. According to fans, the hope is that once Amazon’s rights run out in the next year or so, that another studio will pick up the IP, giving it the ending that it deserves.

And for those remaining books, Chatham had this to say: “I know there are two more books. To be a part of this show that was created out of these beloved books, can you imagine if we came back and we had that time jump that the books had? And then we were able to finish the story. Let’s say we stuck the landing and even in some miracle, we elevated what we had done so far. What other show has done that? As an actor, to play a 30-year time gap and then to come back and close the door on this character, close the arc, is something I find fascinating. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but I know there’s a will for it to happen. I know there are conversations about it happening.”

It’s a statement that lends hope to what fans have been holding out for over the last four years, especially as the time left with series rights with Prime Video is rapidly winding down. Graphics and effects have only improved since 2024, and fervor from both fans and the cast and crew that original worked on the show has only grown, meaning that if a revival of the series were to happen, it would only be bigger and better than what came before—especially if left in the hands of those that created the original, who had treated the IP with the love and respect that the source material deserved.

What are your thoughts on a potential revival of The Expanse? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other sci-fi fans.