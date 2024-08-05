HBO Reveals First Look at IT Prequel Series, New Game of Thrones Spinoff

It’s as busy of a time as ever for HBO. The premium cable network just wrapped up its second season of House of the Dragon, releasing a tease of what’s to come from the channel in the coming months. Not only did Team HBO release the first teaser of The Last of Us Season 2, but it also released a compilation of clips of other upcoming releases. In the compilation were our first looks at both the prequel to Andy Muschietti’s IT duology as well as a look at the second live-action Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

You can see the full video below.

What’s It: Welcome to Derry about?

Welcome to Derry serves as a prequel to the films, with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King‘s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis revealed in a statement back in 2023. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror.”

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

Here is how HBO describes the series: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros. A young, naive but courageous night, Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age where the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbably and incomparable friends.”

Franchise creator George RR Martin previously said the series will be much shorter than its two predecessors, though it will carry a similar town as the show traverses Westeros.

“The Hedge Knight will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone… but it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe,” Martin once wrote on his website. “Ira Parker and his team are doing a great job.”

He added, “Oh, and we have our director as well: Owen Harris, a terrific British director whose credits include helming “San Junipero”, my all-time favorite episode of Black Mirror. Owen will direct three of our six episodes.”

Both shows are set to debut on HBO next year.