Robin Wright Says She ‘Didn’t Know’ Kevin Spacey Outside ‘House of Cards’

Robin Wright said she was not friends with House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey in her first television interview since Spacey was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut.” Watch a preview of @SavannahGuthrie’s exclusive conversation with @RealRobinWright about Kevin Spacey and @HouseofCards. Tune in tomorrow for full interview. pic.twitter.com/9jCUnyVd0e — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 8, 2018

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and inbetween set-ups, where we would giggle,” Wright said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie scheduled to air during the Today Show Monday. “I didn’t really… I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

On Friday, co-star Patricia Clarkson said on The Talk that Wright was responsible for rallying the House of Cards cast and crew together to film a sixth and final season. Spacey’s Frank Underwood has been written out and the new season will run just eight episodes.

“It was truly the great Robin Wright rallying. We have beautiful show writers Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [Gibson] and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show. It’s only eight episodes,” Clarkson, who joined the series in season five as Jane Davis, said.

“Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods, because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid,” Clarkson continued. “I think it’s going to be stunning, stunning new season and I’m thankful for it.”

Netflix fired Spacey after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances towards him when Rapp was 14 years old. Spacey later apologized on Twitter, but said he did not recall the incident with Rapp, and came out as gay.

Other people came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Spacey, 58. House of Cards staffers also accused Spacey of “predatory behavior.”

In April, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reportedly started investigating a sexual assault case against Spacey, although few details were made public.

On July 3, TMZ reported that three more men have accused Spacey of sexual assault in London. One man claimed he was sexually assaulted by the actor in Westminster in 1993. The second man claims he was assaulted in Gloucester in 2013 and the third in Lambeth in 2008. Scotland Yard is also investigating Spacey on three other cases.

In Massachusetts, Spacey is also under a criminal investigation on an allegation involving a man who was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

Spacey has not been seen in public since he entered a treatment facility in November.

House of Cards, which earned both Spacey and Wright Golden Globes, will return later this year.