“Some Insane Things”: House Of The Dragon Season 3 Gets A Very Exciting Update

House of the Dragon Season 3 will be bigger than Season 2 in every way, according to showrunner Ryan Condal. The writer and producer is still co-hosting his podcast, The Stuff Dreams are Made Of, while shooting his Game of Thrones spinoff in the U.K. In one of the latest episodes, he gave listeners an update on House of the Dragon Season 3, and it seemed he could barely contain his excitement. Condal teased some incredible set pieces and action sequences in the upcoming episodes, without spoiling anything in particular. It sounds like fans will have a lot to look forward to when the show returns sometime next year.

“We’re right in the middle of production,” Condal said. “We’ve wrapped Wales, we’re moving on to some huge things now that we’ve got going at the studio and then other locations that we’re working on, so we’ve moved into that part of the schedule. It gets pretty nuts here through July and August. So I will be rushing off to set tomorrow to do the beginning of some insane things that we’re doing this month.”

“But yeah, we’re right in the middle in the thick of it, and it’s going great,” Condal went on. “I mean, the season is just goddamn huge. Every day I walk around there and look at the things that we’re building and the things that we’re doing and the number of costumes and extras and all that… I knew it was bigger than season 2, but I don’t think I realized quite how much.”

These comments seemed right at home in The Stuff Dreams are Made Of — a podcast that is primarily about collecting authentic Hollywood props. Condal rarely lets big news about his show slip out on this talk show, which he co-hosts with fellow TV producer David Mandel. In this case, just about any update is welcome, as fans are desperate for news from Westeros.

House of the Dragon Season 2 didn’t quite live up to fans’ expectations, but at this point, it’s pretty clear what happened behind the scenes to cause it — the season was abruptly cut down from 10 episodes to eight episodes late in the production process, and due to the WGA strike, the writers had very little time to restructure the story. Condal opted to drop the climactic battle from the end of the season, leaving many to feel like the it didn’t have enough action. That battle will now kick off Season 3, which will also have eight episodes.

Still, Condal has faced public criticism from author George R.R. Martin, which surprised many fans, as Martin was much more diplomatic about the controversial ending of Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, Martin praised the other spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which as originally expected to premiere this summer. HBO rescheduled that show for early 2026, but so far, no precise dates have been set for either A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms or House of the Dragon Season 3. Whether they have faith in Condal or not, fans are growing impatient to get back to Westeros.

House of the Dragon Season 3 is filming now, and will premiere sometime next year. Previous seasons are streaming now on HBO Max along with Game of Thrones. Martin’s books are available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats.