Netflix’s How to Train Your Dragon Spinoff Gets New Poster and Trailer

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise is headed for an adorable new chapter. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Dragons Rescue Riders, an upcoming preschool series set in DreamWorks’ Dragons franchise. The series also released a brand-new poster, which you can check out below.

Rescue Riders will follow the adventures of Dak and Leyla, who because they were raised by dragons, share a unique ability to communicate with them. The brother and sister lead a team of five adorable young dragons, Aggro, Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple with whom they spend their days rescuing other dragons, and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor.

The series is executive produced and showrun by Jack Thomas, an Emmy-winning writer who previously worked on Dragons: Race to the Edge and The Fairly OddParents. Brian K. Roberts (VeggieTales in the House) also serves as co-executive producer and showrunner.

The series will star Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball, Sofia the First) as Dak, and Brennley Brown (The Voice, Sofia the First) as Leyla. Voicing the series’ cast of dragons are Marsai Martin (Little, Black-ish) as Aggro, Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs) as Winger, Skai Jackson (Jessie, Bunk’d) as Summer, Noah Bentley (Adam Ruins Everything) as Burple, and Andre Robinson (Dragons: Race to the Edge, Niko and the Sword of Light) as Cutter.

Additional cast includes Carlos Alazraqui (Where’s Waldo?, Happy Feet), Moira Quirk (Castlevania), Roshon Fegan (Shake it Up, Insecure) and Brad Grusnick (Bunnicula). The series is expected to feature a slew of guest-stars, including Patton Oswalt, Brian Posehn, Tara Strong, John C. MicGinley, Grey Griffin, Jacob Hopkins, and Sam Lavagnino.

Rescue Riders is just the latest animated series to be inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon film series after Dreamworks Dragons ran for eight seasons across Cartoon Network and Netflix. The most recent season, Dragons: Race to the Edge, debuted in February of last year. The film franchise wrapped up earlier this year with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The series was first announced in July, alongside fellow animated series Hello Ninja, StarBeam, DreamWorks Go, Dog. Go!, What-To-Doodles, Izzy Bee’s Koala World, and Emily’s Wonder Lab.

“With high-quality, age-appropriate programming for kids at every age and stage, we want to help young people find and connect with the stories and characters they love on Netflix,” Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix, said at the time. “We are also here to empower parents to find the shows that are just right for their families during whatever time they feel is appropriate to enjoy entertainment.”

All episodes of Dragons Rescue Riders will be released on September 27th.