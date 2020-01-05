Golden Globes 2020: How to Watch

The 77th Annual Golden Globes take place tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Ricky Gervais returns to host the event for a record-setting fifth year and supposedly final time. This show kicks off Hollywood Awards season with categories for both television and film. Don’t want to miss it? Here’s how to watch. The event airs on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with red carpet coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Several outlets will begin their pre-event cover as early as 3 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The simplest way to watch is to tune your television into your local NBC station at the correct time. If you prefer the online option, you can stream via NBC’s app using your cable login and password. If you don’t have cable, the cheapest way to watch is with the Sling app with subscription ($25 per month). Other methods include using YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV subscriptions, AT&T TV Now, or Fubo TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a fan of comic book movies, you may be watching to see if the Golden Globes becomes a big night for Joker. The film has been nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), and Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

Other nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama include Sam Mendes’ 1917, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes. Nominees for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy include Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, the Elton John biopic Rocketman, and the Eddie Murphy-led biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

Despite a record-breaking showing at the Emmy Awards, Jon Snow is the “loner throner,” the only nominee for the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. He’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama for his final outing as Jon Snow. nominated against Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Billy Porter (Pose), Brian Cox (Succession), and Rami Malek (Mr. Robot).

The Best Television Series – Drama nominees include Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show, and Succession. Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nominees include Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Politician.

Who do you think tonight’s big winners will be? Let us know in the comments.