How To With John Wilson Final Season Trailer and Release Date Revealed

One of the most unconventional, delightful, and ambitious documentary series in recent years has been HBO's How To with John Wilson, with the network releasing a trailer for the third season that confirms this will also be the series' sendoff. The nature of the series, and how episodes are comprised of seemingly arbitrarily captured footage that is compiled around a unique theme or concept and given context in Wilson's narration, understandably makes it a challenge to run in perpetuity, with Wilson intentionally crafting this season as a final entry. Check out the trailer for How To with John Wilson below before it premieres on HBO and Max on July 28th.

Variety described that the final season will see Wilson continuing "his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics...Building upon Season 2, the episodes take unexpected turns, as [Wilson] navigates a new set of topics including; how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears."

"As we started work on Season 3, I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren't available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff," Wilson shared in a statement. "While a part of me would be happy to go on making How To indefinitely, I take a lot of pride in trying to make the style and imagery feel surprising, and I would prefer to end the show while that's still the case. Thematically, we also kind of reach a vanishing point by the finale, and it felt like a natural place to sign off."

He added, "I plan to continue to experiment within the world of non-fiction and any ideas I have left over will just be put into the next thing. The project of documenting the current moment never really ends and even if the work changes title and shifts form, there will always be something worth capturing. It's a miracle that a program like this ever made it on to HBO in the first place, and after 18 episodes, it feels like we pulled off some kind of incredible heist. I feel melancholy ending a project with such an amazing team, but I can't be more thankful to HBO for their support, and for the fact that they let us experiment for three amazing seasons. So if you're a fan of the show -- thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there's a crazy trip you're about to take."

How To with John Wilson premieres on HBO and Max on July 28th.

