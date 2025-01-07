Hulk Hogan Booed Out of the Building During WWE Raw on Netflix

WWE’s premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix certainly brought the star power, bringing in a number of legends, current stars, and celebrities to highly anticipated event. The Rock, John Cena, Gabriel Iglesias, Vanessa Hudgens, The Undertaker, Travis Scott, and more all showed up for Raw’s big premiere, and so did WWE legend Hulk Hogan, though that didn’t go nearly as smoothly. Hogan came out with Jimmy Hart for a promo during the third hour of the show, and it was clearly supposed to be just a quick hype up moment for the new partnership between Hogan and WWE. What it turned out to be though was incredibly awkward, as the crowd showed it displeasure from beginning to end, booing Hogan out of the building.

Hogan was there to hype up the crowd and give a promo regarding the just announced partnership between WWE and Hogan’s Real American Beer. This morning it was announced that the two had entered into a multi-year partnership, so Hogan was there to give it some shine, though he first started out by talking about the partnership between WWE and Netflix.

At first the reaction was more mixed, with some cheers heard throughout as the music played, though even then you could clearly hear the boos. As Hogan gave his promo though the boos just got louder, and the mentioning of names like Randy Macho Man Savage and Andre the Giant couldn’t take the attention away from it.

They booed TF outta Hulk Hogan #WWERAW — Fightful Wrestling (@fightful.com) 2025-01-07T03:39:39.418Z

It only got worse when Hogan brought up the product, and from there it just remained constant as Hogan spoke about the partnership and then did the classic shirt rip, revealing a WWE on Netflix shirt. You can watch how things unfolded in the video above (via Fightful).

Things were a bit more upbeat in the official announcement of the partnership, which featured quotes from WWE and Hogan on the new multi-year deal. “Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience.”

“Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” said Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

