Hulu's Devil in the White City Reportedly Loses Director Following Keanu Reeves' Exit

Hulu's long-gestating adaptation of The Devil in the White City is undergoing more changes, following the departure of planned series star Keanu Reeves. On Monday, a report from Variety reveals that director and executive producer Todd Field has exited the upcoming series, just days after Reeves' departure was announced. Field's filmography includes the forthcoming Care Blanchett-led drama Tár, which is already garnering Oscar buzz following its debut at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. According to their reporting, a search is already on for a new director. The Devil in the White City will adapt Erik Larson's beloved 2003 novel of the same name.

What is The Devil in the White City about?

Devil in the White City tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious 'Murder Castle' built in the Fair's shadow. The role of Holmes, which would have been played by Reeves, is reportedly still uncast.

An adaptation of Devil in the White City has been in the works for almost two decades, with Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner acquiring the adaptation rights through their first-look deal with Paramount up until 2004. The film rights were reacquired by Paramount in 2007, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010, with plans to adapt it as a film, with him starring as Holmes. Martin Scorsese was later brought on to direct in 2015, with Billy Ray lined up to write the script.

But in recent years, the project has been reworked into a series, with Scorsese and DiCaprio executive producing alongside Jennifer Davisson, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, and Mark Lafferty. Shaw is adapting the book, showrunning, and executive producing, with Lila Byock also executive producing.

The Devil in the White City is set to debut exclusively on Hulu at a later date.