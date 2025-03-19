The Handmaid’s Tale Final Season Trailer Teases the Downfall of Gilead (But Who Will Survive?)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 trailer dropped on Wednesday, promising a revolutionary conclusion to the story in Gilead. The series that has helped define TV for the last decade is coming to a close with one last 10-episode season, premiering on Tuesday, April 8th and running through May 27th on Hulu. This final installment promises a revolution led by red-cloaked women, but the trailer puts the emphasis on the coalition of all the groups oppressed in Gilead up to this point. There is some heavy artillery on display, indicating some brutal fights coming up. It’s hard to imagine a completely happy ending to this series, no matter what happens.

It’s been nearly three years since The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 wrapped up, and it looks like plenty of time has passed for the characters in this world as well. June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) are now at odds again, but June seems better positioned for all-out war.

“June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead,” reads the official logline from Hulu. “Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilean while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

While The Handmaid’s Tale will end here, spinoffs are already in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a novel by the same name by Margaret Atwood, but the show finished adapting that material in Season 1, and has been telling an original story ever since. However, Atwood has since written a sequel novel called The Testaments, which is now getting an adaptation as well.

Hulu announced its adaptation of The Testaments at the same time that it announced The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 back in 2022. The spinoff will be handled by Bruce Miller — showrunner of the main series — and will feature some returning cast members. However, Miller has stated clearly that June’s story will end in The Handmaid’s Tale, and she will not return in The Testaments.

Before we get there, fans will have to brace themselves for this heartbreaking final chapter. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, April 8th on Hulu. Atwood’s books are available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats.