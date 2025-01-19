Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2025

February is still a little less than a couple of weeks away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for streaming services to start planning for month of additions on their way. Hulu recently unveiled the complete lineup of movies, TV shows, and specials being added to its streaming roster over the course of February, giving folks quite a bit to look forward to.
As usual, the first day of the month is far and away the biggest for new arrivals in February. Next month will kick off with the addition of dozens of films, including Titanic, Kill Bill, Billy Madison, Total Recall, and more.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s February additions below!
February 1st
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)
Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1
MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)
Are We There Yet?
Are We There Yet? En Español
The Art of Self-Defense
Bend It Like Beckham
Billy Madison
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Date Movie
Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales!
Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure
Easy A
First Daughter
The Fortress
Fortress: Sniper’s Eye
GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Hope Floats
Isle Of Dogs
Jack And Jill
Just Married
Just My Luck
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Land of the Lost
The Last Song
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire (1987)
Mona Lisa Smile
Monster In-Law
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
The Mummy (2017)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Name Is Khan
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Nightride
No Strings Attached
Nomadland
The Notebook
Our Beautiful Black Hair
Say Anything
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Sleeping With The Enemy
The Switch
Taken
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Thank You For Smoking
There’s Something About Mary
Titanic
Total Recall
Touch Of Pink
Truth
27 Dresses
Ultraviolet
Wendy
What Happens In Vegas
What’s Love Got To Do With It
When A Man Loves A Woman
When In Rome
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Win Win
You Again
You’ve Got Mail
February 3rd
New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4
Kill (2023)
February 4th
Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1
Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3
Warning (2021)
February 5th
My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere
In the Summers
February 6th
The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1
The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
February 7th
Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage
Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight
Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show
Beloved
Black Nativity
Brown Sugar
Fresh Kills
He Got Game
I Think I Love My Wife
Just Wright
Winner
February 10th
Another Round
The Atlanta Child Murders
Endings, Beginnings
Happy Valley
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
So Undercover
February 11th
Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1
Omni Loop
Rise of the Footsolider
February 12th
Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Pope’s Exorcist
February 13th
SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere
Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1
How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17
February 14th
Baggage Claim
The Fault In Our Stars
Great Expectations (1998)
February 15th
Cake Wars: Complete Season 6
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7
Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2
My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5
My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8
February 16th
The Night Before
February 18th
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete S1
Bad Genius
February 20th
Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B
The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1
Have You Seen My Son?
February 21st
Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere
Things Will Be Different
February 24th
Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples
February 25th
Ghostlight
February 26th
Shoresy: Complete Season 4
Big George Foreman
February 27th
Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series
Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6
February 28th
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Finale (SUBBED)
Dead Money
Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?
John Crist: I Got Questions
Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut
Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special
Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?