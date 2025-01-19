Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2025

February is still a little less than a couple of weeks away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for streaming services to start planning for month of additions on their way. Hulu recently unveiled the complete lineup of movies, TV shows, and specials being added to its streaming roster over the course of February, giving folks quite a bit to look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As usual, the first day of the month is far and away the biggest for new arrivals in February. Next month will kick off with the addition of dozens of films, including Titanic, Kill Bill, Billy Madison, Total Recall, and more.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s February additions below!

February 1st

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)

Are We There Yet?

Are We There Yet? En Español

The Art of Self-Defense

Bend It Like Beckham

Billy Madison

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Date Movie

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales!

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure

Easy A

First Daughter

The Fortress

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Hope Floats

Isle Of Dogs

Jack And Jill

Just Married

Just My Luck

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Land of the Lost

The Last Song

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Mummy (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Name Is Khan

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nightride

No Strings Attached

Nomadland

The Notebook

Our Beautiful Black Hair

Say Anything

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Sleeping With The Enemy

The Switch

Taken

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Thank You For Smoking

There’s Something About Mary

Titanic

Total Recall

Touch Of Pink

Truth

27 Dresses

Ultraviolet

Wendy

What Happens In Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

When In Rome

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win

You Again

You’ve Got Mail

February 3rd

New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4

Kill (2023)

February 4th

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1

Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3

Warning (2021)

February 5th

My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere

In the Summers

February 6th

The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

February 7th

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show

Beloved

Black Nativity

Brown Sugar

Fresh Kills

He Got Game

I Think I Love My Wife

Just Wright

Winner

February 10th

Another Round

The Atlanta Child Murders

Endings, Beginnings

Happy Valley

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

So Undercover

February 11th

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1

Omni Loop

Rise of the Footsolider

February 12th

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Pope’s Exorcist

February 13th

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere

Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1

How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17

February 14th

Baggage Claim

The Fault In Our Stars

Great Expectations (1998)

February 15th

Cake Wars: Complete Season 6

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7

Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8

February 16th

The Night Before

February 18th

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete S1

Bad Genius

February 20th

Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1

Have You Seen My Son?

February 21st

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere

Things Will Be Different

February 24th

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples

February 25th

Ghostlight

February 26th

Shoresy: Complete Season 4

Big George Foreman

February 27th

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6

February 28th

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Finale (SUBBED)

Dead Money

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?

John Crist: I Got Questions

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?