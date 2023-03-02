Hulu Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date for Fan-Favorite Series

It's time to say huzzah, because a new season of The Great is about to arrive. On Wednesday, Hulu confirmed that the third season of the satirical drama will be debuting on their platform on Friday, May 12th. All ten episodes of the season will be dropping at once. In conjunction with this news, the streamer released a first-look photo of the new season, showing Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) in an embrace.

In Season 3 of The Great, Catherine and Peter attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine's hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine's reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they're not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs) get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great's son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

(Photo: Hulu)

What is The Great about?

The Great is a historical and satirical black comedy-drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. The series is fictionalized and portrays Catherine in her youth and marriage to Emperor Peter III of Russia, focusing on the plot to kill her depraved and dangerous husband.

The series also stars Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Bayo Gbadamosi, Sebastian de Souza, Florence Keith-Roach, Danusia Samal, and Gillian Anderson.

"I know a whole bunch of events that are interesting that you can hang things on," series creator Tony McNamara previously said of Season 3 and beyond. "At the moment, I try not to look too far ahead. At the end of season two, I didn't quite know what season three was. I like not knowing what comes next. If you have a show with a great ensemble and a great bunch of characters, you can invent as you go for a while."

