Hulu May Not Be Losing Fan-Favorite TV Series After All

We've got some good news, television fans. It appears both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are no longer leaving Hulu at the end of the month. Fans recently noticed the "expiring" tag on both shows, which was counting down until the end of February. All seven seasons of Buffy and all five seasons of its spinoff series, Angel, have been on the streaming site for a few years now, and fans have been tweeting their disappointment about the expiration all week. However, some fans noticed that the tag had disappeared today, and Hulu confirmed on Twitter that the shows are staying.

"@hulu_support Buffy the Vampire Slayer an Angel no longer show the expiring tag does that mean it is not leaving Hulu?" @david84685268 asked. "Hey there! It looks like our streaming rights for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel have been extended. Let us know if there's anything else we can do for you!" @hulu_support replied. You can view the interaction below:

Hey there! It looks like our streaming rights for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel have been extended. Let us know if there’s anything else we can do for you! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) February 18, 2023

Where Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer Streaming?

In addition to Hulu, Buffy and Angel are also streaming for free on The Roku Channel with ads. Individual episodes and full seasons of both shows are also available to purchase on Amazon. However, if you have Hulu, your favorite vampire slayer and the vampire with a soul aren't going anywhere for now.

What Has Sarah Michelle Gellar Said About Buffy's Legacy?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended nearly 20 years ago, but it's still a fan-favorite series. However, it's no secret Joss Whedon created a toxic set behind the scenes. When Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter showed support for the actor by sharing her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. Gellar has since talked about the "extremely toxic male set," but hopes that the show's "legacy hasn't changed." The star recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Buffy and shared her thoughts on how it's being perceived today...

"I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed," Gellar explained. "I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Buffy and Angel are still streaming on Hulu.