Netflix Announces New Show About Hype House TikTok Stars

✖

In addition to an ever-growing roster of dramas and comedies, Netflix has made a stamp on the TV marketplace with a number of popular reality shows, including Queer Eye, The Circle, and Love Is Blind. On Thursday, the streaming giant confirmed the latest original reality series that is set to join its roster — a currently untitled series surrounding The Hype House. The group of Los Angeles digital influencers has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, earning over 120 million followers on TikTok. The series has been in the works since last August, and is being developed by Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

The series will take viewers inside the group’s communal mansion in Los Angeles, offering an exclusive, fly-on-the-wall look into the glamorous, stressful and high-speed personal and professional antics of the young stars, as they live together and collaborate daily on new content.

Each episode of the show will look at their creative endeavors for brands to drama-inducing house meetings and the initiation of new members. It will also look at the housemates’ backstories, looking at the sometimes difficult and troubling events that propelled them to TikTok and the bonds they’ve formed with one another.

The series is expected to feature Hype House founders Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou, as well as Nikita Dragun, Kouvr Annon, Sienna Mae Gomez, Larri Merritt, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright.

“Wheelhouse was launched as a one-stop shop for talent and creators looking to leverage their own brands through content," Eric Wattenberg, Wheelhouse Group Chief Content Officer, said in a statement. It’s incredibly gratifying to partner with Netflix on this show and elevate the next generation of stars and entrepreneurs.”

“So many of these influencers don’t feel that they justify the attention that they’re getting," Wheelhouse Chief Strategy Officer Ed Simpson added. "They put content up on YouTube or TikTok and the algorithm does its magic and they think, ‘I’ve got millions of people looking at me and all I’ve done is just be me’,” he added. “When they start to think about the long-form world and the linear world, there’s a huge demand and desire because it creates a validation for them and for their talent. It creates a longevity for their careers, as well. If you look at the average length of a social media star it’s only a few years and sort of they peak, so, by bringing them across and building their business in a more traditional way, they have a foundation that means they can have a much longer career.”

What do you think of TikTok's Hype House getting its own Netflix series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline