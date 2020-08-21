I Am Not Okay With This Creator And Director Reacts To Netflix Cancellation

✖

Though Netflix had secretly renewed the series, the streamer surprised fans of the coming-of-age series I Am Not Okay With This by announcing on Friday they'd changed their minds and had cancelled it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scripts for the second season had already been written but that budget increases, cast availability, and general "uncertainty surrounding production dates" were all causes for the abrupt end to the popular show. In a statement Netflix confirmed that the cancellation came as a result of "circumstances created by COVID." Despite knowledge of the situation, the sudden end of the series has series creator/director Jonathan Entwistle confused.

Entwistle, the mind behind another Netflix hit The End of the F***ing World, has been reacting to tweets of the sudden cancellation with mostly a series of emojis, ranging from the confused emoji, sad emoji, crying emoji, and the man shrugging. It's no doubt that Entwistle is going through a range of emotions, having very publicly revealing extended plans for further seasons of I Am Not Okay With This.

(Photo: Jonathan Entwistle)

"Talking to Chuck (Forsman, writer & artist for the show's comic book basis), he had these great ideas that never got written into the book about all of these things to do with the father and all of these elements that we kind of work together to try and build something out," Entwistle told Collider. "And I want to make sure that Sydney is essentially a Chosen One, the only one right now, and she absolutely hates that and she has to come to terms with what it means to do that.

He added, "There is, without going into too much detail, a much bigger under-the-surface conspiracy, if you will, that goes back much, much further to do with the powers, that will then come to light for the subsequent seasons where she and her powers, being the most powerful, will be used to somebody else’s gain and/or not, depending on where we go."

IT stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff lead the series which also starred Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Richard Ellis, Zachary S. Williams, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong. You can check out the official description below.

"I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.